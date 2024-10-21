FXBG Advance

Becky Murray
Oct 21

One thought regarding lower early voter turnout is that this is Virginia, not what is considered a battleground or swing state. The presidential candidates have focused the vast majority of their efforts in those few swing/battleground states, including with their personal appearances and ads. It all comes down to the electoral college for the presidential election. We've seen that popular vote doesn't really matter, it's those electoral college votes that do. Contrast what appears to be a drop in early voter turnout in VA to that of GA and NC, both considered battleground states.

I'm not sure what the answer is with the down ballot candidates. I personally keep up with national and state politics, but not everyone does. For those who aren't actively seeking information about the congressional candidates I doubt they're adequately informed, which may well impact the enthusiasm and voter turnout. No one has knocked on my door but my inbox is flooded with requests for donations from presidential and congressional candidates. Indeed my inbox is inundated with donation requests from congressional candidates throughout the country.

What I do know is that this is a most consequential election and Congressional seats are vital. VOTE with a capital V-O-T-E.

