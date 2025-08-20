By Martin Davis

The Weldon Cooper Center’s quarterly economic forecast for Virginia is out, and its takeaway can be summed up in one word: M-A-L-A-I-S-E.

The most obvious place this shows up is in the employment numbers.

Comparing Virginia’s employment growth to the nation’s, the commonwealth was in positive territory for Q1 and Q2 2025 but was well below the national average. (See chart above.)

Weldon Cooper is projecting, however, that employment growth will turn negative in Q3 2025 and not rebound into positive territory until Q3 2026. For the year 2025, the center is now projecting that Virginia will lose 11,700 jobs.

Not only is Virginia expected to lose jobs in 2025. The commonwealth is also beginning to realize a decline in the labor force.

The center attributes this decline to several factors, including: “an acceleration in retirements, outmigration, or a broader decline in labor force participation.”

The “outmigration” is more than simply families choosing to leave Virginia for greener pastures. The rise in immigration arrests is also likely having an impact on the labor force. A June 2025 article in the New York Times that tracked the arrests of undocumented people by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) found the number up in every state since Trump’s inauguration. At the time, more than 2,860 people had been captured by ICE.

That situation has gotten much worse. As the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Wednesday, “ICE made 4179 arrests in Virginia by late July. Most detainees lacked criminal records.”

‘When Northern Virginia Sneezes …’

Two of the most significant downward trends in employment are with government employment, as well as professional, scientific, and technical services.

By the end of the year, the center projects the commonwealth will lose 9,300 government jobs. And in the professional, scientific, and technical services area the number is projected to be 9,500.

The loss in the latter sector, which is vulnerable to reductions in federal contracting, is particularly troubling.

“This sector has been a key contributor to Virginia’s economic performance, representing 11.2% of total employment as of January 2025,” the report noted. “This amounts to a projected 2.0% decline in employment for the sector in 2025.”

Speaking with the Advance by phone, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance President Curry Roberts explained why the federal cuts are so devastating to the state’s economy as a whole.

“Forty percent of the state’s economy is north of us,” Roberts said, “so if they sneeze, the state gets a cold.”

Still, there are some positive things to point to in the state’s future.

The health care sector is expected to grow 2.4% by year’s end, “a growth rate that exceeds the sector’s average over the past decade,” according to the report.

The construction sector is also doing well.

“In relative terms,” the report said, “construction led all industries during the first half of the year, contributing over 8,000 new jobs. However, construction activity in Virginia is highly seasonal, and the forecast anticipates a plateau in job growth during the second half of the year. Still, construction is projected to achieve the strongest relative performance across all sectors in 2025, with an annual increase of 3.7%.”

The president of the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association, Jeh Hicks, told the Advance that “data center construction and growth are driving the construction industry in Virginia.” He also mentioned Kalahari in Spotsylvania, where he estimates roughly 500 workers at that site. Roberts also pointed out the ongoing work on the Lego project in Chesterfield, and the new Lego distribution center in Prince George, Virginia.

Summing It Up

Taken as a whole, the economy in Virginia is projected to grow by 0.9% through December of this year. According to the Weldon Cooper Center, this number “underscores the Commonwealth’s position as a slow-growing economy.”

This relatively low number also “reflects Virginia’s close ties to the federal government, with anticipated cuts in federal employment and spending beginning to weigh on activity across multiple sectors, though later than previously expected,” according to the center.

For glass-half-full people, this overall number is still positive. The center, however, is correct to warn that while the overall economy is still in the black, the slow growth “signals a broader trend of stagnation, as the state moves forward without the strength seen in previous years.”

What to Watch

The center concedes that “Economic forecasts are inherently sensitive to changes in national and state-level policies, which can have unpredictable consequences on business conditions, public budgets, and labor markets.”

This is especially true under the current presidential administration, with shifting tariff policies, increasing deportations, and an unstable global market owing to re-alignments as the U.S. recedes from the global stage, and China, in particular, moves to fill the void.

The next report from Weldon Cooper comes in October and will be closely watched to see if the job losses play out as projected. Whether they do depends in large measure on:

How aggressively the government moves on further reducing employees

How much the administration claws back from scientific research

How successful the administration is in negotiating new tariffs that don’t undercut Virginia’s overall economy

And how much worse the deportation situation becomes.

