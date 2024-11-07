FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicole Cole's avatar
Nicole Cole
Nov 10

Overwhelming positive to neutral angle to this. I have cause to dispute the integrity claim at the end. While I didn't follow Anderson's race much - the fake family photo intentionally misrepresented his life and the agenda he supports to attempt to get votes from white women (and men like himself). That was manipulative.

Next, (because I think my son registered as an I or R) Anderson sent very anti-immigrant, fear mongering, mailers. Intentionally using Eugene Vindman's given name in a way to stoke fear of the outsider in voters already primed for prejudice. It was interesting to me to see a white man (but nationalist) attack another white man like this.

That said, I appreciate and I'm sure his camp will appreciate the positive angle. Because I AM tired of the nastiness that comes from the MAGA R's in Spotsy. Maybe this will tone them down. Maybe he can help them dial it down as a leader in their party. That would truly be honorable of him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Eshom's avatar
Scott Eshom
Nov 8

Thx Martin. Good story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture