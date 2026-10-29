Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Aexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Franmarie Metzler, U.S. House Office of Photography

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Join Congressman Eugene Vindman for Get-Out-the-Vote Rally in Dumfries

On Friday, October 30, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.-14) will join Congressman Eugene Vindman (Va.-07) for a get-out-the-vote rally in Dumfries, Virginia, to energize voters and mobilize supporters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

With Election Day just days away, Ocasio-Cortez and Vindman will rally Virginia voters, highlight the stakes of this critical election, and underscore the importance of tackling corruption in Washington, lowering costs, and fighting for working families.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to Virginia’s Seventh District as we head into the final days of this incredibly important election,” said Congressman Eugene Vindman. “We share a deep commitment to taking on corruption in Washington, standing up to powerful special interests, and making life better for the people we represent. We know that hardworking families deserve leaders who will fight for them every single day. There is so much at stake in this election, and I’m grateful to have her by my side as we rally Virginians to make their voices heard and bring home a victory on November 3.”

WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2026

· Doors Open to Public: 6:30 p.m.

· Event Begins: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Dumfries, Va.—Location upon RSVP.

Members of the press MUST RSVP HERE to receive additional event details and credentialing information. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are required to RSVP here for entry.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit Announces Closure of Idlewild VRE Bus Route

Fredericksburg, VA – Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FXBGO!) announces the planned closure of the Idlewild VRE Bus Route following approval by the Fredericksburg City Council on October 13, 2026. The Idlewild VRE Bus Route provides weekday service between the Idlewild neighborhood in Fredericksburg and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Station in downtown Fredericksburg.

Effective November 23, 2026, service on the Idlewild VRE Bus Route will end. The route currently serves the Idlewild neighborhood west of U.S. 1 and operates during morning and evening commute periods to facilitate connections with VRE trains.

The decision follows a review of route ridership and changing transportation needs. Historically, limited parking at the Fredericksburg VRE station made the bus route a valuable option for commuters. However, the addition of the Spotsylvania VRE station has increased parking availability at the Fredericksburg station, while ridership on the Idlewild route has remained exceptionally low.

For more information about this service change, visit RideFXBGO.com or contact FXBGO!

UMW Earns Top Employer Honors for Providing College Internship Opportunities

The University of Mary Washington has earned another distinction for its commitment to internships, this time for the opportunities it provides as an employer.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership has recognized Mary Washington with two regional honors through its inaugural 2026 InternshipsVA Top Employers for Interns awards. The accolades celebrate UMW’s commitment to providing high-quality internship experiences that help students develop professional skills while contributing to the workplace.

UMW was among seven employers in GO Virginia Region 6, which includes Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, to receive the Innovative Employers Award for outstanding internship programs. The University also earned the Inspiring Employers Award, recognizing its 38-year history of providing internship opportunities and longstanding commitment to student career readiness.

The recognition follows recent news that UMW ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 5 nationally among public universities for internships in The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2027. Together, the distinctions highlight UMW’s commitment to hands-on learning and career preparation, through its own campus departments and connections with employers beyond the University.

Downtown Greens Holding Presentation on Belman Road Campus and Coffee Talks with New Director

Downtown Greens will host a public presentation to share the vision for development at the Belman Road Campus on Tuesday, November 10, from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Presented by Virginia Tech’s Community Design Assistance Center the event will share the campus plan developed through a partnership between the Center and Downtown Greens.

The plan envisions opportunities for more space for community, partnerships, connecting with nature, and food security. Attendees will learn about the planning process and the vision for how the campus can continue to serve the community in the years ahead.

Immediately following the presentation, guests are invited to a reception introducing Kennedy as Downtown Greens’ new Executive Director.

The event is free, but advance registration is required. Please RSVP here.

In November and December, community members can also connect with Kennedy during informal Thursday morning Coffee Talks at 25 30 Espresso, 400 Princess Anne St. in Fredericksburg. From 8–10 a.m., community members throughout the Fredericksburg region are invited to stop by for a casual conversation, share questions and ideas, raise concerns, and learn more about Downtown Greens and its work.

Vindman’s Office Returns $10 Million in Backlogged Dollars to Constituents

Congressman Eugene Vindman (Va.-07) today announced that his office has now returned more than $10 million in federal casework funds to residents of Virginia’s Seventh District.

Since taking office in January 2025, Team Vindman has closed more than 3,240 constituent cases, attended more than 746 events, and proudly returned more than $10 million to Virginians.

“I’m proud to announce that my dedicated constituent services team has returned more than $10 million in backlogged benefits to constituents across the Seventh District,” said Vindman. “Virginians deserve a government that works for them, and that starts with ensuring federal agencies deliver on their promises. Whether it’s securing overdue benefits, resolving issues with federal programs, or cutting through bureaucratic red tape, my team is committed to going to bat for the Virginians we serve. If you’re having trouble with a federal agency, I encourage you to reach out to my office. We’re here to help, and we won’t stop fighting to make sure Virginians get the assistance and benefits they deserve.”

Foundation First Launches Regional Employer Child Care Survey to Understand Workforce Impact

Foundation First, in its role as the Ready Region North Central convener, has announced the launch of the Employer Child Care Survey, a regional effort to understand how child care challenges are shaping workforce outcomes for businesses across North Central Virginia. Employers — not employees — are invited to complete the survey and help build a more accurate picture of child care’s true cost to local business and economic growth.

Child care is no longer a family issue alone. Across the region, employers are experiencing its effects firsthand: employees reducing hours, declining promotions, or leaving the workforce entirely because reliable child care is unavailable or unaffordable. The Employer Child Care Survey asks business leaders directly about the barriers they face, the solutions they’d like to see, and where they’d be willing to engage.

“We want to hear from employers, because they hold a critical piece of this puzzle,” said Foundation First Executive Director Gina Davis. “Child care is workforce infrastructure and the employers in our region are feeling its absence every day. This survey gives them a direct voice in shaping what comes next.”

Employers can complete the survey at Survey Link.

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