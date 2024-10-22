By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

College application fees can add up for students and become one more barrier preventing access to higher education.

The University of Mary Washington is encouraging prospective students to take advantage of application fee waivers offered this week as part of Virginia College Application Week, an initiative hosted by the State Council for Higher Education.

“The initiative is designed to help college hopefuls, especially those at under-resourced high schools, get acquainted with the benefits of higher education, navigate the admissions process, cut through the uncertainty of completing applications … and get enrolled,” a press release from UMW about Virginia College Application Week states.

Now through Friday, prospective UMW students can apply for free using the code VCAW on the Common Application.

More helpful advice from UMW staff on the college admissions process is available here.

