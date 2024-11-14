By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Spotsylvania School Board member April Gillespie informed the school division’s compliance officer this week that she “recorded over” a video responsive to a request made under the Freedom of Information Act.

Share

A county resident requested the video, which was referenced by Gillespie, the Berkeley district representative, at the October 14 School Board meeting.

Gillespie stated at that meeting that she left the dais to record a citizen being escorted out of the meeting by a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputy and that while she was doing so, the deputy assaulted her by “slamm[ing] the door on my right arm.”

The county resident requested the video under FOIA on October 26. In the November 13 response, Dennis Martin, the division’s FOIA officer and director of organizational compliance, wrote, “This requested record was in the custodian’s possession. However, Ms. Gillespie reported that she recorded over the video. Therefore, it is no longer in her possession. Based on this information, the requested record does not exist.”

However, a Facebook post made by a social media site two days ago claims to have the video.

Gillespie’s responsiveness to FOIA is also the subject of a petition filed by Theodore Marcus, another Spotsylvania resident, which has been appealed to Circuit Court.

That petition alleges that Gillespie and fellow School Board member Lisa Phelps are withholding records responsive to Marcus’s multiple requests for emails and text messages related to the December 2023 incidents involving the Riverbend High School varsity swim team.

School Board Chair Lorita Daniels sent official letters to Gillespie and Phelps in February of this year, informing them that “you are expected to comply with Virginia Code 2.2-3700 and produce any ‘applicable records’ from your personal phone/text message accounts, email account(s), and social media accounts that contain content related to the transaction of ‘school business.’”

Gillespie and Phelps have still not produced the responsive records, Marcus’s petition states. It asks the court to compel the School Board members to produce the records.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read this past week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month