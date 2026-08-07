FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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David M. L. McLaughlin's avatar
David M. L. McLaughlin
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You leap 60 years to the present and, yet you do not recognize or acknowledge all of the positive changes in that time???

You; "I suspect that modern day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion haters look at each other and wink when they claim that institutional racism and religious bigotry no longer exist in America."

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