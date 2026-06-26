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By ELIZABETH BEYER, Cardinal News

From Thursday: A Lynchburg judge cleared the way for the reinstatement of background checks for the private sale of firearms on Wednesday after a legal back and forth that had halted the checks off and on since October. Background checks for the private sale of firearms will resume on July 1. Lynchburg Circuit Judge Patrick Yeatts on Wednesday granted a motion requested by the attorney general’s office to dissolve an October injunction, dubbed the “Lynchburg Loophole,” that had ceased background checks for private firearm sales.

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