By Martin Davis

Three days post-election, and there’s still no winner in the race for the Battlefield Board of Supervisors seat.

Kellie Acors, general registrar in Spotsylvania, told the Advance on Friday via email that “Totals are in for the post-election mailed ballots – and they were tight too! Almost evened themselves out – now it’s a difference of 23 votes.”

That difference is in favor of incumbent Chris Yakabouski, with opponent Baron Braswell trailing. Still to be counted are the provisional ballots.

According to Acors, “Monday at 9am the Board will meet to decide on the provisionals, then we will scan the accepted and run the final tapes.”

A great deal hangs on the outcome of this race.

Kevin Marshall, who lost his race Tuesday night to David Goosman in the Berkeley District, has been inspirational in bringing data centers to the county.

A disagreement on the Board has arisen, however, about how to handle data center projects proposed for by-right developments. At the October 28 Board meeting, it was agreed that by-right data centers would come in under a set of standards that includes a setback of 400 feet inclusive of a 300 foot buffer zone on which no buildings can be erected.

Both Lori Hayes of Lees Hill and Yakabouski, however, were not in favor of the measure, arguing instead that the data centers should come in under special use permits.

David Goosman, who defeated Marshall, is a supporter of special use permits. Should Yakabouski hold on to his seat, it is possible that the decision made in October could be reversed.

Stay with the Advance on Monday as the decision unfolds.

