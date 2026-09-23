FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Zippy86's avatar
Zippy86
3m

It would be nice if this was identified as an opinion piece rather than the news. Sorry, some people just can't tell the difference unless you spell it out for them.

I would respond to this author with saying that I have looked at the receipts and I am doing better than I was 2-3 years ago. Unfortunately, the MSM and this author continues to tell me I am worse off. Like the author state, we need to look at the receipts and stop listening to the doom and gloom and victimhood dumped on us every day.

Everyone needs to do their own math. Early voting has started. No one, including the author of this piece, is going to educate you between now and election day, they are going to try to sell you on their candidate or party.

Take out your own receipts from the last 4 years and do your own math.

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