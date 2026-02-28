By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

A panel discussion on Thursday hosted by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors examined the “roller coaster ride” that the real-estate market has been on in recent years—and how 2026 is showing some signs of being “a year of recovery.”

Editor-in-Chief Martin Davis attended the event (see his story “There is No Easy Solution”) and afterwards spoke to Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at National Association of Realtors, to find out more about what she’s seeing nationally and how those trends are playing out in Fredericksburg.

Watch Davis’s interview with Lautz in our latest edition of “Behind the Story,” and subscribe to our new YouTube channel for more!

