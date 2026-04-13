By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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The new Kalahari Resort is moving closer to its November 12 opening date. Photo courtesy Kalahari.

Come this weekend, Kalahari will no longer be just a massive set of buildings and colorful tubes that drivers on I95 and Route 1 admire as they zoom by at 70 miles per hour. There’ll be animals, too.

Eight tractor trailers carrying handcrafted animal sculptures from Northwest Arkansas will be in Spotsylvania this Friday. It’s the community’s opportunity to see up-close-and-personal the sculptures that will adorn the African-themed resort.

Or, if you want to get a sneak peak before they arrive, the convoy will be making stops in Roanoke and Richmond on Wednesday, and Williamsburg and National Harbor, Maryland, on Thursday.

Dubbed the “Kalahari Safari Migration,” people can follow along in real time on the migration website to see where the animals and their 18-wheeled chariots are at.

Whether people choose to wait until Friday, or get an early jump and see the animals at another place along the route to Spotsylvania, they will be able to see the sculptures up-close, take photos, and, of course, learn more about the resort.

“This tour is all about building excitement in a big, bold way - just like the Kalahari experience itself,” said Brian Shanle, General Manager, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions - Spotsylvania. “We’re bringing a preview of the adventure directly to families across the region and inviting them to be part of the journey as we make our way to Virginia.”

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