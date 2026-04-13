By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Photo by Hank Silverberg

There could be some major delays along I-95 this week as one of the big road improvement projects in the region moves along to the next phase.

Construction has been underway at Exit 126 in Spotsylvania County, challenging motorists with a confusing maze of lane changes. The $42 million project is part of an effort to relieve traffic congestion along U.S. 1 as well as I-95.

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This week, northbound travelers should expect delays overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews shift the northbound lanes of I-95 to the left. That will provide space for the addition of a new auxiliary lane from the on-ramp near the Courthouse Road overpass.

VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon says local traffic moving along U.S. 1 gets stuck during peak hours behind cars trying to make a left-hand turn onto the interstate. Those making the turn often have to wait through two traffic light cycles in order to get onto I-95.

U.S. 1 is being widened to six lanes with a second left-turn lane between the northbound and southbound ramps to alleviate that backup. U.S. 1 carries about 58,000 vehicles a day in that area while I-95 handles an average of 128,000 vehicles through that section.

The additional ramp lane will make it safer and easier for motorists to enter I-95 and get up to speed before the ramp merges with faster moving highway traffic.

Two noise barriers are also being constructed along I-95 South. The project is on schedule for final completion in September of next year.

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