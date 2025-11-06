Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Bryan Metts, in a photo posted to his campaign Facebook page on November 4.

In King George County’s one contested race this election season—for James Monroe district representative to the Board of Supervisors—Bryan Metts, an engineer with Naval Sea Systems Command, defeated Stanley Palivoda, a member of the Planning Commission who received campaign contributions from two sitting supervisors.

“Today’s (unofficial) win is a clear demonstration that money doesn’t win elections, in the end, better plans win,” Metts wrote in a November 4 post on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Palivoda’s campaign received just over $12,000 in contributions this year—including $1,000 each from current James Monroe district representative T.C. Collins and James Madison district representative Kenneth Stroud.

Palivoda was also endorsed by the Private Property Rights Institute (PPRI), a Texas-based nonprofit that works to elect candidates who commit to “protecting individual property rights, ensuring landowners can make decisions about their property without excessive regulation” and “challenging restrictive zoning laws and bureaucratic red tape that stifle opportunity and drive away investment.”

PPRI’s political action committee spent just under $6,800 on pro-Palivoda mailers, yard signs, and text messages in September, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Metts’ campaign raised $2,100 this year—more than half of that loaned by Metts to the campaign. He received two cash contributions of over $100 each, and nine contributions of $100 or less, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In his Facebook post, Metts also thanked the King George Professional Firefighters and the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association for their endorsements.

“We congratulate Supervisor-Elect Bryan Metts on his well-deserved victory and look forward to working together to strengthen public safety, support our firefighters and paramedics, and continue moving King George County forward,” the King George Professional Firefighters posted on their Facebook page.

According to Metts’ campaign website, his key issues are “smartly rebuilding King George leadership by filling key vacancies, infrastructure improvement (water, schools), healthcare availability, community safety, all aimed at ensuring the King George we love is a place our next generation can thrive.”

The Shiloh district seat on the Board of Supervisors was also up for reelection this year, but incumbent Cathy Binder had no challenger.

The Shiloh and James Monroe districts also elected representatives to the School Board. Both of these races were uncontested.

Rachel Scott, a self-described conservative Christian, will fill the Shiloh district seat in January. Current representative David Bush did not seek reelection. According to her campaign website, Scott’s goals are to make sure “education is focused on the fundamentals of math, science, reading, writing.”

“We need to teach our children about the founding of this country, it’s [sic] Constitution, and it’s [sic] system of government. We should instill patriotism in our children and pride in our country, or they won’t care about making it great themselves,” the website states.

Carrie Cleveland, who was appointed to the School Board in October of 2024 to fill a vacancy, was elected to the James Monroe seat unopposed on Tuesday.

King George and Caroline were the only two localities in the Fredericksburg region not won by Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger this week. Republican Winsome Earle-Sears won King George County with 59.52% of the vote, carrying all precincts except for early voting by mail.

The gubernatorial race was much closer in Caroline County—Earle-Sears received 49.96% of the vote and Spanberger 49.86%.

Spanberger won the early mail-in vote in Caroline, and on Election Day, she won the precincts of North Madison, South Madison, Dawn, Carmel Church, West Mattaponi, and Chilesburg.

There were no local elections in Caroline County this year.

