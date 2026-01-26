Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Sophie Hubbard

WRITER

Fredericksburg has added a new specialty food business to its mix of local shops with the opening of Craze Graze, a charcuterie store offering handcrafted boards, boxes, and grazing options for a variety of occasions. Owned by Fredericksburg residents Sheila and Lenair Ballard, the Central Park shop officially celebrates its grand opening on February 6th, following a soft opening in December.

For the couple, charcuterie has always been part of their routine. “It’s one of our signature things we make when people come to visit,” Lenair said. When the couple began exploring business opportunities, a charcuterie franchise stood out as a natural extension of something they already loved to do.

Before opening Craze Graze, Lenair spent more than 30 years working in the IT industry and previously ran an IT consulting firm. A Navy veteran and self‑described foodie, he brings a passion for cooking to the business. Sheila, who has operated home‑based businesses in the past, shares her interest in food and plays an essential role in shaping the shop’s vision.

The couple’s long connection to the area adds to their professional experience. The Ballards have lived in Fredericksburg for nearly 25 years after meeting in Woodbridge, Virginia. “We really love Fredericksburg,” Lenair said. “It’s been great getting out and meeting other business owners, creating partnerships, and hopefully friendships.”

Craze Graze offers products for a variety of customers. Through its grab-and-go setup, the shop provides quick bites such as “Char-Cutie-Cups” and snack boxes named “Grab & Grazes”, while larger and custom charcuterie boards can be ordered at the counter or online.

The shop also highlights work from local creators. Craze Graze sells handcrafted wooden charcuterie boards made by a local craftsman, along with artwork from the area’s artists, including small canvases and postcards. The Ballards said they are trying to pull that downtown Fredericksburg feeling into the Central Park shopping area.

While walk-in customers range from teenagers to families, catering is a major component of the business. Craze Graze frequently works with local businesses to provide gifts for customers and employees, as well as food for events. Because the catering side of the business is significant, the Ballards have also focused on making their operation as sustainable as possible.

The boards used for Craze Graze’s charcuterie are made of balsa wood from reclaimed tree stumps and contain no harmful chemicals. After use, they can be composted or upcycled. Bamboo utensils accompany each order, making the experience both eco-friendly and convenient for hosts. “There’s very little preparation or cleanup,” Lenair said.

Ingredient quality is also a priority. Produce is sourced locally and replenished every few days to ensure freshness, while meats and cheeses are supplied through Boar’s Head.

Along with its regular menu, Craze Graze is offering seasonal boards for occasions such as Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day, with options designed for both couples and small groups celebrating together. As the business continues to grow, the Ballards say they are looking forward to the community coming out and enjoying what they have to offer.

Craze Graze is located 1507 Central Park Blvd and is now open, with Fredericksburg’s Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony set for February 6th.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”