By Steve Watkins

ADVANCE EDITOR

Markus Winkler/Pexels

$400,000: Amount requested from the General Assembly to cover first-year start-up costs for new Master’s of Science in AI in Business at UMW (“new faculty to be hired and new faculty and existing faculty to develop the curriculum”).

$140,000: Salary for a new assistant professor of Business/AI to be hired for the 2027-28 academic year.

$43,900: Benefits for a new assistant professor of Business/AI.

$183,900: Total starting compensation for a new assistant professor of Business/AI.

$61,564: Average salary for an assistant professor at UMW, according to AI.

18: Percentage below the national average for an assistant professor at UMW, according to AI.

$20,000: Amount budgeted for first-year marketing of new MS in AI in Business at UMW.

453: Number of surveys sent to senior undergraduate Bachelor of Science students in April 2025 to gauge their interest in a Masters of Science in AI at UMW.

25: Number who completed and returned the survey.

4, 2: Number who responded “Definitely” and “Very Likely.”

374: Number of surveys sent to alumni of UMW Bachelor of Science Business and Bachelor of Liberal Studies in Leadership programs.

12: Number completed and returned.

3, 3, 2: Number who responded “Definitely,” “Very Likely,” and “Likely.”

11: Projected number of 2026-2027 enrollees in MS in AI in Business at UMW.

22: Projected number of enrollees in MS in AI in Business at UMW each of the next four years.

110: Number of 2025 College of William & Mary MS in AI in Business graduates.

594: Number of 2025 University of Virginia MS in AI in Business graduates.

0: Expected number of full-time enrollees in MS in AI in Business at UMW

30: Number of credit hours required for MS in AI in Business at UMW

3, 2, 1: Number of Business Faculty, Computer Science Faculty, and Mathematics Faculty members at UMW who will teach ¼ time in the MS in AI in Business program

0: Number of MS in AI in Business at UMW classes that will involve in-person student-teacher contact.

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Steve Watkins is editor of The FXBG Advance. You can find Steve Watkins Books, his author Substack page, HERE. You can find Pie & Chai Magazine, which Steve also edits, HERE. And you can contact him HERE.