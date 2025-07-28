By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

This evening, the Advance looks at campaign finance reports for June filed this month by candidates for Spotsylvania School Board.

Battlefield District

There are three candidates for this seat—James King, Jennifer Craig-Ford, and Nick Ignacio—and King has raised the most money by far. His most recent report, filed on July 2 for the month of June, shows a balance of $4,842.95.

King’s campaign received four donations over $100, all from individuals. Three of the donations totaled $1,500 each, and one was for $294.

The campaign has spent made two expenditures, for rack cards and for a ticket to current Battlefield District School Board representative Nicole Cole’s Juneteenth event.

Craig-Ford has raised $25 from one cash donation, according to her campaign’s June finance report, filed on July 15. The report shows no expenditures.

Ignacio’s campaign filed a report for the year 2025 to date on July 1, and amended it on July 25. It shows a balance of $0. Ignacio had $93 in a separate committee formed in 2023 when he ran for Clerk of Circuit Court. There are no contributions or expenditures shown.

Berkeley District

There are two candidates for this seat, Larry DiBella and Amanda Monroe. DiBella’s campaign committee shows a balance of $3,459 and Monroe’s shows a balance of $160.

DiBella’s June finance report was filed July 12. It shows three contributions over $100 from DiBella family members—one for $3,000, one for $300, and one for $200—and four in-kind contributions over $100.

DiBella made the in-kind contributions, which total $816 and cover the cost of t-shirts, flyers, and office supplies, according to the campaign finance report.

The campaign has made four expenditures, for yard signs, a custom campaign t-shirt, and the vendor fee to participate in the county’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular.

Monroe’s June finance report, filed July 12, shows a contribution of $125 that she made to her campaign, and expenditures for yard signs and printed materials.

Earlier this year, Monroe’s campaign received a donation of $1,000 from James Jatras, who in 2021 donated $5,000 to the campaign of April Gillespie, the current Berkeley district representative.

Lee Hill District

There are also three candidates for the Lee Hill district seat—Rich Lieberman, Todd Rump, and Gabrielle Pickover. f those,

Lieberman’s June campaign finance report, filed on July 12, shows a balance of $916, with one in-kind contribution of $500 from his business, Leader in Sports, and no expenditures.

Lieberman’s April campaign finance report, covering January through March of 2025, shows a total of $3,604 in in-kind contributions from his business, covering the cost of campaign signs, t-shirts, and campaign literature.

Todd Rump’s June campaign finance report shows a balance of $1,377. There are two contributions over $100, one for $300 from Charles Trigger and one for $500 from Tim Rump, and no expenditures.

Gabrielle Pickover is the third candidate for the Lee Hill seat. Her campaign finance report from July shows a balance of $100, no contributions and no expenditures.

Campaign finance reports can be found at the Virginia Board of Elections website.

