By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Ahead of publishing profiles of candidates for Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, we take a look at their fundraising and latest campaign finance reports.

Battlefield District

Incumbent Chris Yakabouski is being challenged by Baron Braswell, former Battlefield representative to the county School Board.

Braswell has more money in his campaign coffers, according to his campaign’s June finance report, which was filed on July 7. His campaign had a balance of $4,708 at the end of the month, and brought in $1,205 in contributions, mostly in small increments of $100 and under.

Braswell started this election cycle with $2,901 from his 2021 bid for the Battlefield Board of Supervisor seat, according to campaign finance reports found at the state Board of Elections website.

Yakabouski’s June campaign finance report shows a balance of $3,909, leftover from his 2021 re-election campaign. The report shows no contributions to his campaign so far this year.

Berkeley District

Incumbent Kevin Marshall, who is running as a Republican, has two challengers for this seat. Both challengers have brought in more contributions than Marshall this year, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Republican David Goosman has raised the most this year—$6,164, according to VPAP. His June campaign finance report, filed on July 9, shows an ending balance of $1,924.

Goosman has received 12 donations of $100 and over, including $250 from the Rappahannock Conservative Womens Coalition and $1,000 from Fernando Vasquez with Unionville, VirginIa-based TAO Construction, LLC. He’s also received 17 cash contributions of $100 and under, totaling $945, as well as a $950 in-kind donation from Mattaponi Winery.

Nilofer Garza, who is running as an independent, has raised $5,177 since March 10, according to VPAP, including $1,300 from the Virginia State United Auto Workers; $1,000 from the Northern Virginia Area Labor Federation; and $1,756 from 17 total cash donations of under $100 each.

She had a balance of just under $4,000 at the end of June, according to her most recent campaign finance report.

Marshall started 2025 with $5,664 from previous campaigns. He has not received any contributions so far this year, according to finance reports filed.

Lee Hill District

Incumbent Lori Hayes, running as an independent, had a campaign balance of $8,150 at the end of June, according to her most recent finance report. She donated $20,000 to her own campaign during the previous reporting period. She has raised just over $300 in cash contributions so far this year.

Hayes’ campaign expenditures for 2025 include $2,500 to Ignite Cinemas for “media.”

Challenger Marcus Garcia, who is also running as an independent, has raised $901 this year for his campaign, according to VPAP. That includes an in-kind donation fo $325 from Good Guy Signs and a $500 loan.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”