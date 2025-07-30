By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

This evening, we take a look at fundraising in the Stafford School Board races.

Aquia District

The current Aquia representative, Maya Guy, is running for Board of Supervisors, so there is no incumbent in this race.

Candidate Joshua Regan has raised $950 this year, including $500 from the Stafford County Democratic Party and $200 in smaller cash donations from individuals, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. His June finance report, filed on July 1 with the state Board of Elections, shows an ending balance of $950 and no expenditures.

Scharpenberg has loaned her campaign a total of $755, according to the VPAP and the Board of Elections. Her June finance report lists four expenditures, for food and beverages for a fundraising event, yard signs, and palm cards, and no cash or in-kind contributions.

Falmouth District

Incumbent Sarah Chase’s June finance report shows a balance of about $101 left over from her 2021 campaign.

During that campaign, she received $525 in donations from the Stafford County Democratic Party. Her 2025 campaign has not yet received any donations or made any expenditures.

Chase’s opponent, Fawn Chergosky, has not yet filed a campaign finance report, according to VPAP.

Garrisonville District

Wanda Blackwell, who is challenging incumbent Maureen Siegmund, has raised $1,272 this year, including $240 from Stacey Carroll, who is challenging Republican Delegate Paul Milde for the 64th District seat.

Blackwell’s June campaign finance report shows an ending balance of $1,570 and no expenditures.

Siegmund started this election cycle with about $368 from her 2021 campaign and has received one $250 donation this year. Her June finance report shows no expenditures.

During her 2021 campaign, Siegmund was endorsed by and received donations from the Stafford GOP, as well as from Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC and the Rappahannock Conservative Women’s Coalition.

This year, as the Advance reported, the Stafford Republican Party endorsed another cacndidate for the Garrisonville seat—Stephanie Mojica. Mojica’s campaign finance reports show that she has loaned a total of $620 to her campaign in two installments. Her campaign has not yet made any expenditures, according to her June finance report.

Hartwood District

This race, which also has no incumbent (current representative Alyssa Halstead is not seeking reelection), has brought in the most money of all four School Board races.

Shannon Fingerholz has raised just over $7,000 for her campaign for the Hartwood seat. She donated $5,000 to her campaign, and has received a $250 donation from Stacey Carroll and $530 in cash contributions of under $100.

Her campaign finance reports also show $686 in in-kind contributions from herself and from Build the Bench, which is a training program for first-time Democratic candidates.

Fingerholz’s June finance report shows a balance of $2,631 and seven expenditures for food, decorations, a Stafford County Parks and Recreation rental fee, and technical support.

Opponent Steven Epple has not yet raised or spent any funds, according to VPAP and the Board of Elections.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”