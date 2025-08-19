By Adele Uphaus

Amounts raised by candidates for Stafford Board of Supervisors so far this election cycle range from $11,120 to $300.

The most recent campaign finance reports were due July 15 for activity through June 30, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Aquia District

Of the three candidates for this seat, Democrat Maya Guy has raised the most—just under $6,000 since January, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

During the most recent reporting period, Guy—who currently represents Aquia on the School Board—raised $1,327 from seven cash contributions of over $100 each, all from individiuals. She also received five cash contributions of $100 and under.

Her campaign committee had an ending balance of $3,208 on June 30.

Guy’s Republican opponent, Hank Scharpenberg, has raised about $4,500 this year. He has received $1,700 in donations over $100—including one for $1,000 from the campaign of Paul Milde, who’s seeking reelection to represent the Stafford-centric District 64 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Scharpenberg’s campaign has also received $300 from four donations of under $100, as well as a $2,128 loan from Scharpenberg. The campaign had an ending balance of just under $2,000 as of June 30.

Incumbent Monica Gary, who is running for reelection as an Independent, has $300 in her campaign account, from one donation.

Falmouth District

As of June 30, Democrat Kecia Evans had outraised her opponent, Republican Michael Catell, in the race to replace Meg Bohmke as Falmouth representative. (Bohmke is not seeking reelection.)

Evans, who in 2021 ran against Republican Phillip Scott for the House of Delegates’ District 88 seat, has raised about $9,400 this year. That includes $2,390 transferred from her 2021 campaign committee; $1,000 from the Stafford Democratic Party; and $250 from the campaign of Stacey Carroll, who is running against Milde.

Evans has also received one $2,000 in-kind donation from Virginia Beach-based Johnson-Miles Media Services for website development. Her campaign had an ending balance of $6,354 on June 30.

Catell has raised $5,346 this year. He has received 11 cash donations of over $100, including $1,000 from Milde’s campaign committee; $485 from Bohmke’s campaign committee; and $500 from the campaign of state Senator Tara Durant.

Catell has also received about $1,000 from 13 cash donations of $100 and under. His campaign had an ending balance of $4,226 as of June 30.

Garrisonville District

Incumbent Pamela Yeung, a Democrat, has so far raised the most money of any Stafford candidate—$11,100. Her campaign has received 14 cash contributions of $100 or more this year, including $1,000 from the Stafford Democratic Party and $500 from the campaign of Candi Mundon King, who is running for reelection to represent District 2 in the House of Delegates.

Yeung’s campaign has also received 11 contributions of $100 or under this year, and had an ending balance of about $10,000 as of June 30.

Her opponent, Bart Randall, who is running as an Independent and also ran for the Garrisonville seat in 2021, has raised about $2,000 this year from four cash donations of over $100 each and eight of $100 or under.

His campaign has an ending balance of about $3,000 as of June 30.

Hartwood District

Independent candidate Marcus Oats has outraised his two opponents—incumbent Darrell English, a Republican, and Independent Kelly Robertson—this year, but English started the year with $16,000 in his account, leftover from his 2021 campaign for supervisor.

Donations English received in 2021 included $1,000 from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee and $1,000 from Crystal Vanuch, who represents the Rock Hill district on the Stafford Board of Supervisors.

This year, English’s campaign has received a $1,000 donation from Milde. There is also a $410 donation from the Stafford County Treasurer’s office, which registrar Anna Hash said is actually a refund of his initial filing fee.

English’s campaign had a balance of about $18,000 as of June 30.

Oats has raised about $5,100 this year, from 12 cash donations of over $100 and 15 of $100 or less. His campaign has received $1,000 from the Stafford County Democrats and $250 from Stacey Carroll’s campaign.

His ending balance on June 30 was $32.

Robertson has raised $600 from one cash donation and two in-kind donations. Her ending balance was $103.

The next round of campaign finance reports are due on September 15 and will cover activity from July 1 through August 31.

