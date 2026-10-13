FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Cathy
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Seems that unlike some other global leaders and people within the American Congress, Mr. Carney sees Mr. Trump for who he truly is and acts accordingly to keep his country strong and his people safe. 🇨🇦

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