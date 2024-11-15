By Martin A Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

U.S. Senate

Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner

This past week, Sen. Kaine partnered with Sen. Mark Warner to celebrate the third anniversary of the Infrastructure Law. Per a jointly issued press release: “So far, Virginia has received over $10.5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, including funding for over 350 specific projects. Read below for some examples of how Virginians across the Commonwealth are benefiting from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Abigail Spanberger

This week, Rep. Spanberger:

Announced the House passage of the Social Security Fairness Act, a bipartisan legislation to eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). In a press release that came out with Garret Graves (R-LA-06), the two said: “A bipartisan majority of the U.S. House voted to provide a secure retirement to the hundreds of thousands of spouses, widows, and widowers who are denied their spouses’ Social Security benefits simply because they chose careers of service.”

