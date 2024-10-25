By FXBG Advance Staff

United States Senate

Tim Kaine this past week teamed with Sen. Mark Warner to announce some $57 million in federal funding for airports in Virginia. The beneficiaries and their amounts are:

$40,000,000 for Washington Dulles International Airport to support the construction of the new 14-gate, 400,000-square-foot terminal building, including direct connections to the Aerotrain and indirect connection to the Metrorail.

$14,716,366 for Norfolk International Airport to support the realignment of the airport’s exclusive use access roadway to improve traffic flow into and out of the main terminal area.

$2,250,000 for Richmond International Airport to design a proposed consolidated Passenger Screening Checkpoint to make passenger flow more efficient and reduce congestion.

The two also announced more than $2 million for southwest Virginia. The beneficiaries and their amounts are:

$1,692,538 to support Appalachian Sustainable Development for Groundwork. The funding will provide training and technical assistance needed to boost Appalachia's agriculture workforce. The funding will support 240 businesses and 182 workers/trainees. The funding will support agriculture entrepreneurs, providing organizations and trainees resources to engage and grow their businesses.

$500,000 for the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board - Community Recovery Employment Ecosystem Expansion. The funding will directly expand access to recovery resources as well as assist those in recovery with job placement and retention.

U.S. Congress

Rep. Abigail Spanberger this week also celebrated the funding for Virginia airports, in particular the airport in Richmond.

She also held an online town hall focusing on issues facing veterans and military families. A full video of the town hall is available. A summary of the meeting can be found here.

