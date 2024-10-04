By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

United States Senate

Tim Kaine

Sen. Tim Kaine this past week:

Share

Sen. Mark Warner

In addition to Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Kaine commenting on the Expedited Major Disaster Declaration, Warner this week:

responded to the Iranian missile attack on Israel: “As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I am closely monitoring Iran’s most recent missile attack against the state of Israel. America’s commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad.”

joined with Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tim Scott (R-SC), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tim Kaine (D-VA) to send a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray (D-WA), and Senate Appropriations Vice Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) to address the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and the urgent need to pass an appropriations package to support the millions of Americans affected by the storm.

wrote to Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to push CISA to do more to assist state and local governments in identifying, responding to, and mitigating the spread of misinformation and disinformation that could impact the 2024 election and afterwards.

U.S. Congress

Abigail Spanberger

This week, Rep. Spanberger joined the chorus to support those affected by Hurricane Helene by issuing the following statement:

“As communities across Southwest Virginia and across the Southeastern United States continue to grapple with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Congress must support those on the ground. FEMA federal disaster assistance will help communities rebuild — but Virginia’s families and businesses will need additional support as the full extent of the devastation becomes clear.

“Virginians have lost their lives, lost their homes, and lost their livelihoods. More than 160 Americans have been killed — entire communities destroyed. With continued power outages, a lack of cell service, and recovery efforts still underway across the Southeast, we are continuing to determine the magnitude of the devastation left in Hurricane Helene’s wake.

“To meet any unmet needs, Congress must pass an emergency appropriations package to provide necessary relief to the millions of Americans whose lives have been upended — and convene as soon as that unmet need becomes clear.”

Also in her office, Spanberger:

joined with Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) to introduce bipartisan legislation to increase military leave for federal employees who serve in the National Guard or reserve forces.

spoke out after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) suspended the company’s plan to transition two lifesaving drugs currently available at a direct discount under the 340B Drug Pricing Program to an unapproved rebate model.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month