Some members of the inaugural CCPS Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Clockwise from top left: Tony Beasley, Coach Gwen Durrett, Coach Walter Lowe, Jabrel Mines, Coach Jimmy Blanton, Coach George Spaulding. Photos courtesy CCPS.

Fourteen individuals—nine student athletes and five coaches—have been selected to make up the inaugural class of the Caroline County Public Schools Hall of Fame, the division announced last week.

The Class of 2025 honors “exceptional athletes, coaches, and contributors who have made a lasting impact on the school division’s athletic programs and community,” according to a press release issued Friday.

A Hall of Fame Committee formed in December and made up of two School Board members, eight division employees, and six community representatives came up with eligibility criteria, and the public was invited to submit nominations for membership in the inaugural Class of 2025 between August 25 and September 19.

Out of 44 total nominations, 33 were determined to be eligible for consideration, based on the committee’s criteria. The committee scored the eligible nominees using a rubric, and those earning a score of 80% or higher were recommended for induction.

“In recognition of the inaugural year, the committee voted to induct a larger class than will be typical in future years,” the press release states.

The Hall of Fame Committee unanimously recommended the induction of Coach George Spaulding (posthumously) and Coach Jimmy Blanton. Both Spaulding and Blanton have athletic facilities named in their honor.

In addition to Spaulding and Blanton, the inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes athletes Kellie Hundley, LaTonya Anderson, Tony Beasley, Jabrel Mines, Damian Woolfolk, Salita Childs-Richardson, Jamal Sullivan, Andre Baxton, and Alantra Mines; and coaches Gwen Durrett, Earl Richards, and Walter Lowe (posthumously), and Reginald Underwood and Sansberry Harvey.

“The CCPS Hall of Fame Committee extends its gratitude to all who participated in the nomination process and looks forward to celebrating these outstanding individuals when they are officially announced to the community at the October 24 Caroline High School football game and at the inaugural induction ceremony in November,” the press release states.

