By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Caroline County Public Schools has launched its first-ever Hall of Fame to celebrate the achievements of alumni, coaches, and community contributors. The division is seeking nominations from the community of up to 15 individuals to honor during this inaugural year.

The focus for 2025 will be on athletic excellence, according to a press release from the school division. In following years, the focus will expand to recognize excellence in the “3 Es”—employment, enlistment, and enrollment.

Nominations for the Class of 2025 honorees opened on Monday and will stay open through September 19. Community members can submit nominations through a Google form available on the division’s website.

Anyone who has worked at or graduated from any Caroline County high school that existed at any point in time—including Union, Bowling Green Senior, Ladysmith, C.T. Smith, Old Caroline, and Caroline High School—is eligible for consideration.

Athletes must have graduated at least eight years ago, have achieved a championship or honor or have broken a record (either during high school or in college or professional life), and must demonstrate “character and leadership.”

Coaches will be evaluated based on “tenure, victories, championships, service, and positive impact on CCPS athletics,” according to the press release. Other members of the community can be recognized for service to the school division’s atheletics program through volunteering, providing scholarships, or financial support.

A 16-member committee will review nominations and use a rubric to score them during the week of September 22. Division staff will verify details and honorees will be notified in early October.

The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be honored at the October 24 Caroline High School football game and at a gala to be scheduled in November.

The division is seeking sponsorships at three levels—$500; $1,000; and $2,000—to make the inaugural Hall of Fame season successful.

“Sponsorships will not only fund the Gala but also future enhancements such as an electronic Hall of Fame display and dedicated website,” the press release states. “The goal is to raise $9,000 to sustain and grow the program.”

Those interested in sponsorship may contact Kimberly Young, communications and community engagement specialist, by email.

A committee of school division staff and community members have worked since December to bring the vision of a Hall of Fame to life, Young said in the press release.

“By honoring our alumni, coaches, and community contributors, we are reconnecting generations of Caroline County graduates. This Hall of Fame is more than an event; it’s a tradition that inspires excellence, celebrates community pride, and invests in the future of Caroline County athletics,” she said.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”