Caroline County Public Schools is inviting the community to help craft the division’s budget request for next fiscal year by filling out an online survey.

The survey, which will be open through December 16, includes a list of budget requests made by department leaders and school building principals, and asks respondents to select what they would identify as “critical needs.”

Requests are divided into the areas of staffing/personnel; technology; special education; support staff (lunch buddies, crossing guards, custodial managers); and “other.”

Among the staffing requests that respondents are asked to select from are one mental health counselor to divide time between Lotus Academy and Bowling Green Elementary School and another to divide time between Caroline High School and Caroline Middle School; a literacy support specialist; a school counselor at the high school; additional English, history, art, world language, and agriculture teachers; an additional librarian at the middle school; and two “new teacher support coaches.”

Special education—or “exceptional education,” as the division calls it—requests include individual education plan case managers for each school building; eight skilled nurses; five instructional assistants, and two new teachers.

Budget requests categorized as “other” include aligning staff compensation with the regional market; funding to replace flooring; funding to pay for student Advanced Placement tests; and converting the Teachers for Tomorrow program to a dual enrollment program with Germanna Community College.

Survey responses will be “used by the FY26 Budget Advisory Committee and senior staff to develop a ‘Needs Based Budget’ for presentation in February to the School Board and Board of Supervisors,” superintendent Sarah Calveric wrote in the December school community newsletter “CCPS Express.”

