Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Custom-designed and crafted holiday ornaments for sale at Gari Melchers Studio and Home

Chanukah Festival Set for December 8 at Nats Park

The Maxine and Carl D. Silver Chabad Jewish Center is hosting a Chanukah festival on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 5 p.m. at FredNats Stadium, co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The family-friendly celebration is open to the entire community and includes the grand menorah lighting, a Grand Dreidel Drop, latkes and doughnuts, and a live musical performance by the JUDA Kids Club. Admission is free, with RSVP required.

For event details and RSVP:

https://www.jewishfredericksburg.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/7625527/jewish/Chanukah-Festival-Grand-Menorah-Lighting.htm

Downtown Greens Invites Community to Listening Sessions on Belman Road Campus Plan

Downtown Greens invites community members to attend one of two upcoming listening sessions to learn about the conceptual site plan for its 56-acre Belman Road Campus and share their thoughts on the vision for the property.

Developed in partnership with Virginia Tech’s Community Design Assistance Center, the conceptual site plan outlines a future for the campus that brings together environmental education, community agriculture, arts, recreation, and conservation. Plans envision features such as a museum and educational spaces, an incubator farm, a native plant nursery, public art, accessible walking paths, wetland restoration, and space for community events.

The listening sessions will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the plan, ask questions, and share their perspectives on the future of the campus. Downtown Greens recognizes that the Belman property is a valuable community resource and wants to hear from the people and communities it hopes to serve.

“We are excited to share this vision for Belman and to hear from the community,” said Janelle Kennedy, Executive Director of Downtown Greens. “The property was saved through a community effort, and we believe community voices should continue to be part of the conversation as we look toward its future.”

Two sessions are scheduled:

Monday, November 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg

25 Chalice Circle

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Wednesday, December 16, at 5:30 p.m.

St. George’s Episcopal Church

905 Princess Anne Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Gari Melchers Home & Studio’s 2026 Holiday Ornament is a Miniature Artist’s Gift

The 2026 Gari Melchers Home & Studio’s Holiday Ornament is a miniature holiday “gift,” designed and created by local artist, Sue Willis. Each ornament is a hand painted and collaged wooden box designed to look like a holiday gift that has been wrapped with period wrapping paper. Inside each box are the miniature contents of an artist’s box with paintbrushes, a palette readied with paint, and a canvas with a portion of an actual print of a Gari Melchers’ painting that has been embellished with the look of holiday lights and/or greenery. All of the artist’s items inside the box were designed to look similar to the items found in Gari Melchers’ studio.

These ornaments are currently available at the Gari Melchers Home & Studio Museum Shop.

Sue Willis is an award-winning multimedia artist who resides in Fredericksburg, VA. Her work can currently be found at: www.suewillisarts.com

A Tradition of Warmth: More Than a Decade of Coats for Local Children in Need

Stafford County Public Schools, in partnership with Stafford County Fire & Rescue and volunteer fire stations, will again partner with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization, to support Stafford students in need of a new winter coat. Across the division, nearly 1,500 coats have been requested by school counselors to support their communities. Through this annual partnership, the community has an opportunity to create a lasting impact.

For every $25 raised, Operation Warm provides a new coat for a child in need.

“Caring for each and every student means recognizing that their needs extend beyond the classroom,” said Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., Superintendent of Stafford Schools. “We are grateful for community partners who share our commitment to making sure every child feels valued, supported, and prepared to learn. Partnerships like this demonstrate what is possible when a community works together to care for its children.”

“Our firefighters are proud to support the Stafford community in every way we can,” said Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph A. Cardello. “Through this partnership with Stafford Schools and Operation Warm, we ensure that every student who needs a winter coat receives one, and that they are safe, warm, and ready to learn.”

For families facing financial strain, the cost of a warm winter coat can compete with other essential expenses. Through a longstanding partnership, Stafford Schools and Stafford County Fire and Rescue, together with community partners, provide new coats to local students. Over the past decade, the effort has distributed nearly 30,000 coats and raised more than $500,000 for Stafford children. A warm coat helps students stay comfortable on cold days and take part in outdoor activities. Together, our community helps students feel cared for and ready to learn.

To help support local children this winter, make a tax-deductible donation through the online fundraising page. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide children in the community with brand-new winter coats.

Donate by Check:

Issue to: Mountain View Fire and Safety Assoc. with Memo Line Operation Warm.

Mail to: Mountain View Fire and Safety Assoc. at PO Box 2528, Stafford, VA 22555

Donate by Credit Card:

Visit www.staffordschools.net/operationwarm

UMW Women’s Leadership Colloquium Celebrates Leadership, Honors Metzger Award Recipient

More than 200 professionals from across the Fredericksburg region, Northern Virginia and Richmond gathered at the University of Mary Washington for a day of inspiration, connection and professional growth during the 32nd annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium.



The daylong event—held Thursday, Nov. 5, in UMW’s Cedric Rucker University Center— explored the theme Navigating Life and Leadership, bringing together participants from a variety of industries and career stages to exchange ideas, learn from one another and find new ways to approach challenges at work and beyond.



The Colloquium also honored this year’s recipient of the Patricia Lacey Metzger Distinguished Achievement Award, Michelle Hedrich, a retired nonprofit executive and longtime community leader who has spent her career strengthening organizations, mentoring others and making a difference throughout the region.



The Metzger Award—named for the late Mary Washington professor who helped establish the Colloquium in 1994—honors individuals who demonstrate integrity and professional excellence and make a lasting impact in their communities.

City of Fredericksburg Transitions to Monthly Utility Billing

The City is transitioning to monthly utility billing, a change designed to improve customer experiences, provide more timely information and help residents better manage their household expenses.

All accounts will fully transition by December, which means instead of receiving six utility bills per year, customers will see 12 monthly statements in 2027.

“Moving to monthly utility billing improves how we serve our residents and businesses,” said Fredericksburg Deputy City Manager Mark Whitley. “By providing more frequent billing statements, we hope to make it easier for customers to anticipate expenses and manage their monthly budgets.”

During the transition, some customers may still receive bimonthly statements while accounts are aligned with the new monthly cycle.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to review their utility account information, verify their contact details and familiarize themselves with available payment options.

“Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible while ensuring customers have the information they need,” said City of Fredericksburg Treasurer Marion Bowman. “All City departments have been working hard to test our systems and processes and make this initiative a reality.”

The transition to monthly billing will introduce several changes intended to make the billing process more convenient and predictable:

No rate increases: This change does not increase utility rates.

Easier budgeting: Monthly billing aligns with other regular expenses, helping residents and businesses better manage their budgets.

Earlier leak detection: More frequent meter readings can help identify unexpected water usage and potential plumbing issues, reducing the risk of unusually high bills.

Additional information about monthly utility billing, including frequently asked questions, has been posted to the City’s Utility Billing website.

Fredericksburg Free Press podcast ‘The Tribe’ wins two Signal Awards

Sarah Moon, Fredericksburg Free Press

“The Tribe,” an original Fredericksburg Free Press podcast produced by Kromatic Media, earned two honors at the fifth-annual Signal Awards.

The podcast received Gold in the Local News category, selected by the Signal Awards Judging Academy, as well as the Listener’s Choice Award, voted on by the listening public.

The Signal Awards spotlight culture-defining podcasts that transcend the medium through unique, boundary-breaking storytelling. The Local News category honors podcasts demonstrating a commitment to strong journalism within a specific geographic region.

Those recognized included host and Free Press Editor-in-Chief Joey LoMonaco, producer Kendall Perkinson, fact-checker and Free Press Managing Editor Kathy Knotts and reporter Lindley Estes.

LoMonaco said the recognition underscores the Free Press’ commitment to examining complicated histories.

“The Academy recognized the value in telling uncomfortable stories and in making sense of stories that have difficult roots and perhaps difficult resolutions,” he said.

“The Tribe” is a seven-part investigative podcast exploring the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia. It traces the enduring legacy of the Native American tribe, based in the White Oak area of Stafford County, examining its complex history, community and future amid questions about its legitimacy raised by county historians.

The podcast’s award-winning entry was Episode 5, “The Two Bills, Part 1: Night Owl.” The episode features Patawomeck Tribal Historian Emeritus Bill Deyo, who sits down with LoMonaco to discuss his tribal genealogy and efforts to preserve Patawomeck history through advocacy for official state recognition.

“The Tribe” will be officially recognized at the Signal Awards Winners’ Party on Nov. 9 in New York City. The podcast previously won third for the prestigious A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism and was named a finalist for the Institute for Nonprofit News Insight Award for Explanatory Journalism.

“This honor means a lot to me and the people who opened up to me and shared their life stories, like Bill Deyo,” LoMonaco said. “I hope listeners take away that history has a hand in the present — that there are micro and macro forces that shape who we are and who we aspire to be.”

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department Earns Four Awards from Virginia Recreation and Park Society

The Virginia Recreation and Park Society recognized the City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events department with four awards at their annual conference recently.

The department received awards for Best New Program, Best New DEI Initiative, Most Creative Marketing Strategy, and Most Creative Marketing Piece

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” said City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Director Jennifer Casarotti. “Every single day their dedication and hard work don’t just move us forward, they showcase the very best of Fredericksburg as a hub of innovation and leadership.”

Best New Program

City staff transformed Motts Run Nature Center with fairy lights and pup tents for a stuffy sleepover event. Preschoolers were invited to bring their favorite stuffed animals to the center, where they stayed for a craft and story time before tucking their stuffies in and heading home. When the children returned the next morning, they were greeted with muffins, a goodie bag, and a photo album showing everything their stuffy was up to after they left. The program was so popular that the City plans to host the event twice a year from now on.

Best New DEI Initiative

The Earth Day Festival featured a sensory friendly zone to help event guests who were feeling overwhelmed by the noise and crowds. The space was available to all and was used by many small children and individuals on the autism spectrum. Various toys and activities were set out for use, including a light table and Magna-Tiles, balance blocks, teeter poppers, books, sensory bins, and other items. Staff found that families appreciated having this resource available to them during the event and it was used consistently throughout the day. This zone will continue to be a part of this event and may be included in other City events as well.

Most Creative Marketing Strategy

Fredericksburg has two new mascots: River the Raccoon and Dot the Acorn were designed by Parks, Recreation and Events employees to reflect Fredericksburg’s natural environment and conservation values. The raccoon represents wildlife commonly found in local parks and natural areas, while the acorn symbolizes growth, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. The mascots serve as approachable messengers that help communicate information about park programs, environmental education, recreation opportunities, and community events in a fun and engaging way. The mascots were first created digitally and later brought to life through a physical mascot costume, allowing them to appear both online and in person. You can now find them on materials throughout the City.

Most Creative Marketing Piece

Garrett the Carrot and the Produce Posse were created to help promote the Fredericksburg Farmers Market. Rather than relying on traditional event graphics or informational posts, the department created several original characters that felt entertaining, approachable, and fun. Garrett the Carrot and the Produce Posse has become a memorable character for the farmers market attendees and you can find them both at the market and on social media.

“Our focus as a city is to make Fredericksburg a great place to work, shop and live,” said Mayor Kerry Devine. “The Parks, Recreation and Events department has been hard at work on that goal and we are thrilled to see them recognized.”

For more information about Fredericksburg’s Parks, Recreation and Events initiatives, visit fredericksburgva.gov/1994/Parks-Recreation-Events.

Lewis, Sophia Street Storm Drainage Improvement Ongoing in Fredericksburg

Sophia Street traffic will be rerouted between Amelia and Lewis Street each weekday for two weeks, beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

The detour will redirect traffic from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This temporary change will allow work to continue on storm drainage improvements at the intersection.

Traffic will flow normally on weekends, with no detours in place.

“Our crews are working as efficiently as possible to minimize impact on our residents and the local community,” said City of Fredericksburg Public Works Director William Morris.

This project involves the replacement of failing storm drainage infrastructure with upgraded storm pipes and an inlet to improve system capacity, reliability and long-term service life. The construction plan was approved in August, and the project is now halfway complete.

The project’s contractor is DiPardo & Cole, LLC and will be responsible for all construction activities and the construction site safety.

Detour signage will be in place to guide drivers around the work zone. Please look for detour signage and choose an alternative route when possible.

Patrons will be able to access the Fredericksburg branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library parking lot at the Sophia driveway located north of the Sophia and Lewis Street intersection. Drivers traveling northbound on Sophia will need to follow the detour route.

The City of Fredericksburg is committed to investing in infrastructure that meets the needs of the entire community.

Residents with questions or concerns about the project may contact the Public Works Department at (540) 372-1023 or visit fredericksburgva.gov for additional information and project updates.

Stafford Education Foundation, Amazon, Stafford Schools, and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Celebrate Launch of Automated Food Kiosks

The Stafford Education Foundation, in partnership with Amazon, Stafford County Public Schools, and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, unveiled two new 24/7 automated food kiosks located at North Stafford High School and Shirley C. Heim Middle School.



The kiosks are funded through a $200,000 community food access allocation from Amazon’s total $560,000 investment announced earlier this year. Open 24/7 to provide dignified and confidential nutrition access for anyone in the Stafford community, each kiosk is expected to distribute up to 12,000 pounds of food per month.

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