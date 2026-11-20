Daily Stories About the Chesapeake Bay from BAY NEWS
Headlines
Chesapeake’s microplastic problem not going away, study shows
Bay Journal
Solomons Jeweler Celebrates the Beauty of the Bay—and Boating
Chesapeake Bay Magazine
Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival Returns to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum November 21
Eye on Annapolis (Md.)
Microplastics found everywhere sampled in Chesapeake Bay watershed
The Baltimore (Md.) Sun
$3.8 billion tide gate project proposed for Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach
The (Hampton Roads, Va.) Virginian-Pilot
VIMS Scientists Advance Chesapeake Bay Oyster Restoration with Reef Design and Modeling
Environmental Coastal and Offshore (Stuart, Fla.)
Conservationists, Recreational Anglers Condemn Commission Decision on Bunker Harvest
The (Surf City, N.J.) Sandpaper
Virginia oyster company allowed to maintain millions of oysters as Salmonella investigation continues
13 News Now (Norfolk, Va.)
Tiny Trash, Big Impacts in the Susquehanna
WITF (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Virginia Data Centers Lead Country on Polluting Emissions, Electricity Use
Chesapeake Bay Foundation
The truth about data center water use
Environment America
Calvert County Offers a $500 Reimbursement Prize for Residents who Pump or Upgrade Septic Systems
Maryland Association of Counties
Delaware State Parks Annual Low-Digit Surf Plate Auction
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
Board of Public Works Approves $8.4 Million for Park Improvements and Land Conservation in Baltimore City and Six Counties
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Charitable Food Assistance Organizations Encouraged to Submit Applications for the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Visits Dog Tag Bakery to Highlight Food Waste Solutions and Veteran Entrepreneurship
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
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