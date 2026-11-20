Daily Stories About the Chesapeake Bay from BAY NEWS

Headlines

Chesapeake’s microplastic problem not going away, study shows

Bay Journal



Solomons Jeweler Celebrates the Beauty of the Bay—and Boating

Chesapeake Bay Magazine



Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival Returns to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum November 21

Eye on Annapolis (Md.)



Microplastics found everywhere sampled in Chesapeake Bay watershed

The Baltimore (Md.) Sun



$3.8 billion tide gate project proposed for Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach

The (Hampton Roads, Va.) Virginian-Pilot



VIMS Scientists Advance Chesapeake Bay Oyster Restoration with Reef Design and Modeling

Environmental Coastal and Offshore (Stuart, Fla.)



Conservationists, Recreational Anglers Condemn Commission Decision on Bunker Harvest

The (Surf City, N.J.) Sandpaper



Virginia oyster company allowed to maintain millions of oysters as Salmonella investigation continues

13 News Now (Norfolk, Va.)



Tiny Trash, Big Impacts in the Susquehanna

WITF (Harrisburg, Pa.)



Virginia Data Centers Lead Country on Polluting Emissions, Electricity Use

Chesapeake Bay Foundation



The truth about data center water use

Environment America



Calvert County Offers a $500 Reimbursement Prize for Residents who Pump or Upgrade Septic Systems

Maryland Association of Counties



Delaware State Parks Annual Low-Digit Surf Plate Auction

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control



Board of Public Works Approves $8.4 Million for Park Improvements and Land Conservation in Baltimore City and Six Counties

Maryland Department of Natural Resources



Charitable Food Assistance Organizations Encouraged to Submit Applications for the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services



EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Visits Dog Tag Bakery to Highlight Food Waste Solutions and Veteran Entrepreneurship

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

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