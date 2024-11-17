By Clay Jones

This past Monday, Adele Uphaus reported on how one Stafford citizen who was appointed to serve as a citizen representative to the Library Board was earlier this year kicked off following a closed-door meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors for supposed “misconduct.” However, no evidence of said misconduct was ever produced, and the citizen has yet to receive any information as to why the action taken was taken. Further, she was never even informed that action had been taken.

This move by the Stafford Board of Supervisors, in which Chair Meg Bohmke and Supervisor Monica Gary played pivotal roles, elicited outrage from Advance readers. While the Advance continues to dig into this story to discover why the Board refuses to act in a transparent manner, Clay Jones took notice and put his own clear-eyed spin on the Board’s egregious behavior.

Readers can this print, and many others, at Clay Jones’ website.

