By Bruce Saller

The new administration has stated they want to cancel the clean energy credits funded under the Inflation Reduction Act. These are the credits that could potentially end in 2025:

All-Electric Vehicle or Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

New all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles - Up to $7500

Used all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles - 30% up to $4000

These credits are usually applied to the cost of the vehicle.

Home Energy Efficiency Improvement Credit – Up to $3200

These expenses may qualify if they meet requirements detailed on energy.gov:

Exterior doors, windows, skylights and insulation materials

Central air conditioners, water heaters, furnaces, boilers and heat pumps

Biomass stoves and boilers

Home energy audits

The amount of the credit you can take is a percentage of the total improvement expenses in the year of installation:

30%, up to a maximum of $1,200 (heat pumps, biomass stoves and boilers have a separate annual credit limit of $2,000), no lifetime limit

Residential Clean Energy Credit – 30%

These expenses may qualify if they meet requirements detailed on energy.gov:

Solar, wind and geothermal power generation

Solar water heaters

Fuel cells

Battery storage (beginning in 2023)

The amount of the credit you can take is a percentage of the total improvement expenses in the year of installation:

30%, no annual maximum or lifetime limit

So, if you were thinking about buying any of these, you may want to accelerate the purchase to ensure you receive the tax credit.

