Drone images shared with the Advance in June showing the clearcutting at Kelsey Road and Zachary Lane in Stafford's Hartwood district.

A Stafford Circuit Court judge ruled this week that landowner Augustine South Associates, LLC was in violation of county zoning ordinance when it clear cut several wooded parcels earlier this summer.

Presiding Judge Michael Levy issued an injunction against further timbering activity on the Hartwood district parcels following a hearing on Tuesday.

Levy agreed with Lauren Lucian—an assistant county attorney, representing Zoning Administrator Juan Bernal—that the timbering activity at Kelsey Road and Zachary Lane was in violation of both the county’s zoning ordinance and proffers associated with the parcel.

“It is … adjudged and ordered that Augustine is enjoined from taking any actions to log, timber, and clearcut trees on the Properties … in violation of the Zoning Ordinance and Proffers,” Levy’s order states.

The county filed the motion for injunctive relief on June 10 after neighbors of the property began reaching out about the timbering activity, which began on June 2. According to the county’s complaint, Augustine South indicated that it intended to clear “at least 22 acres” of the parcel, which totals 37.2 acres.

Andrew Garrett is the registered agent for Augustine South Associates and also president of the Garrett Companies, which is seeking approval from the county to build a data center campus on 1,042 acres, including the parcel in question this week.

The application for a rezoning and conditional use permit has not yet come before the Stafford Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors.

Attorney Todd Knode, representing Augustine, indicated that he objected to the injunction, according to the court order, which the county shared with the Advance.

