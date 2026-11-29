By Drew Gallagher, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

NCAA Division III Field Hockey National Champions CNU Captains

When the 2026 Division III field hockey season began in August, 158 teams had dreams of hoisting the national championship trophy. On November 22 in Geneva, NY, only one team lived that dream, and it was the Christopher Newport University Captains.

(Disclaimer: My daughter is a freshman and plays on the CNU field hockey team, and this column is most definitely not being written because she made me promise that I would write a column if she scored her first collegiate goal this season and they won a Natty.)

With the victory, CNU became the first “southern” school in the 46 years of the NCAA D3 tournament to win the championship, and the first public college in recent years to win a title that has been the recent birthright of private schools and more specifically New England private schools with lots of fountains on campus. The in-state tuition bill for four years at CNU is almost equal to what it would be for one year at any of the other three schools to make the Final Four—Johns Hopkins, Amherst, and Middlebury.

There is no truth to the rumor that CNU players carry lunch pails to practice while the private schools ride ponies to practice. The CNU players have no idea what a lunch pail is.

There were a lot of factors that contributed to the national championship, and many that will be included in the historical markers (“Calli Martin Slept Here”) and biographies that are sure to follow. But what this column offers is a candid look below the deck as well as a number of seafaring clichés to prove my CNU bona fides.

First, the Captain’s Log of reasons that these young women made history:

Head Coach Carrie Moura is one of the best field hockey coaches in the nation at any level of college play. She had a vision and a plan to prepare her team to win a national championship and voyaged to any part of the country to play the best teams in the nation since none of them wanted to travel to Newport News despite the fact that it has better clam chowder. This meant three separate trips to New England for five games, and one of them played in a northeastern squall that could have shipwrecked a lesser coach.

This squad was led by the CNU 7—starting seniors who were generational talents. On the rare occasions an opposing offense would reach the shores of the Captains’ defense, Goalie Ella Fallen would stand on her head and do cartwheels on her way to only allowing three goals in 19 games including two shutouts in the Final Four.

Caroline and Courtney Hughlett played like sisters who have been inseparable since birth which is true since they are twins.

Riley Iasiello showed as much composure as Wayne Gretzky in front of the net waiting for a flailing Middlebury goalie to commit before calmly flicking in the ball for the game-winning score in the final.

Kendall Gibson continued to show that you can’t spell Kendall without the D in Defense.

Ellie Nuckols took time out of her nursing program to have her parents run her to New England for a match or two just to stretch her legs at lightning speed before jumping back in the car and returning in time for the next morning’s hospital rounds.

And lastly The Loarax, Chancellor High graduate Lindsey Loar, scored goals at a blistering pace this season and embodied the Dr. Seuss motto: “”Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Because of the CNU Seven (trademark pending), it got a whole lot better.

These are the legacy reasons why the athletic department is clearing out space in the trophy case this week and shopping for marble plinths to place next to Captain Chris at the main entrance to campus. But there were other elements to this magical season that might not make it into the NCAA narrative or onto the official CNU website. You do not build a championship schooner in a day, and it requires a lot of sweat, tears, and, in some cases, odor.

The friends and families of the CNU players made tremendous sacrifices on the way to glory, and there is always a concern that some of the important minutiae of the moment could be lost as the poets, bards, and TikTokers write their odes and sing their ballads down through the ages. Those sacrifices were no less than what the players gave on the field, except maybe for the sacrifice of sophomore Kate Engle who took a ball to the face in an early season win over Endicott and had to go to the ER after puking and then passing out on the sideline. None of the family or friends did that...at least not during the games.

Here are some of the selfless sacrifices that might have flown under the radar in this Captains’ Championship Crusade:

The brother of one of the players wore the same pair of underwear for four days during the Final Four...without washing them.

The two brothers of the goalkeeper promised their little sister $500 if she allowed fewer than five goals on the season, and then tried to plead their case to their parents as it became obvious she would sail under that total and that the offer should not count since they made it while drunk. Mom and Dad set down their tailgate libations to deny the claim on appeal and pointed the brothers in the direction of the nearest ATM.

Johns Hopkins had chafing dishes at their tailgate, but the Captains had Tony Iasiello firing up his portable grill with sausage and pepper sandwiches that tasted better than any Maine lobsters flown in by Amherst and Middlebury for the Final Four. Sure, the New England set had actual utensils and bottle service, but we had grease stains on our sweatshirts, which apparently don’t come out in the wash, and a round of fireball shots to send us into McCooey Field feeling hale and hearty at least until the first whistle blew.

The father of assistant Coach Mar brought his CNU field hockey flag to every game. After the Captains scored a second goal against Johns Hopkins in the semifinal, he launched himself onto a bleacher seat and waved his flag like he was Mel Gibson at the end of the movie The Patriot. I told him I would not let him fall, and hugged his waist so he could wave away with unfettered enthusiasm, and in that moment, I was very glad he had not eaten one of Tony’s sausage and pepper sandwiches.

Our spiritual compass and Zen master, Matt Shealer, was quick to remind me that we should respect our opponents, and we couldn’t have victory without an opponent to play...even if they brought chafing dishes and stemware to a tailgate. His daughter Morgan’s victory dance after the final was the field hockey equivalent of Buddha smiling.

And last, my own contribution to this magical moment in CNU history. The Captains were 17-0 in games I attended (my wife retired this year specifically so she would make all 19 games in the season, which she did). They were also 17-0 when I wore shorts to all those games, including at Salisbury University where the winds howled and the rain felt like sleet as it pelted down on our huddled band of brothers and sisters. At one point during the Salisbury game, I expressed my concern, rather loudly, to an official that she might want to consider any other activity on a Saturday that did not involve a basic understanding of field hockey rules or having to use her eyesight. A few of the players standing on the sideline were impressed by my concern for the official’s well-being, and turned around to see who this gracious fan was and saw me…wearing shorts. They asked my daughter if I ever wore long pants and she answered: “Only when he shovels snow.” From that moment forward, the players insisted I wear shorts to every game to guarantee that the national title would be theirs. For all four games of the NCAA Tournament, I wore the same blue CNU shorts and, now, the same sausage grease-stained sweatshirt.

In my son’s eyes, I looked like an overripe blueberry, but in the eyes of history I looked like the proud father of a national champion.

Families and Friends

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FXBG Advance columnist Drew Gallagher’s book Funny for Nothing was released on July 28 by Long River Press. It’s available for sale in the Fredericksburg area at Novel Bookstore (212 William Street), Liberty Town Arts (916 Liberty Street), The Card Cellar (915 Caroline Street), Wren & Sparrow (807 Caroline Street), and Laudenbach Brewing in Stafford (45 Centreport Parkway, Unit 101). You can also buy it on Amazon.

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