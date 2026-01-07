Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care—the federally-mandated planning body that coordinates housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in the region—is seeking volunteers to help with the winter Point-in-Time (PIT) count.

The PIT is an annual count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, of all sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a given night in January in every COC’s service area. The information collected during the PIT helps service providers understand the scale of homelessness in the Fredericksburg area and informs decision-making through the year.

This year, the count will be held on Thursday, January 29. The COC needs volunteers aged at least 18 to help by administering surveys either in the field in Fredericksburg City or Caroline, King George, Stafford, or Spotsylvania county; in the Micah Cold Weather Shelter; at the community dinner; or at service sites.

The COC will provide training on how to complete the surveys and no prior experience is necessary.

Interested volunteers can complete the online sign-up sheet here, or contact Megan Samples at msamples@gwregion.org with any questions.

