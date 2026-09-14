FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Barry Hamilton's avatar
Barry Hamilton
34m

"His Republican challenger—Doug Ollivant—has campaigned both as an officer and gentleman. Some of us still value these qualities as the core of one’s character, not a stepping stone to something else."

I would love to hear who you voted for as President in 2024.

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Barry Hamilton's avatar
Barry Hamilton
35m

Funny how you take issue with information provided by Democrats, but have no doubt that the Republicans are working in the best interests of vets. It's almost like you're getting... political.

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