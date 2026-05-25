The Advance is pleased to introduce a new monthly column produced by Mary Washington Healthcare on a range of medical issues of importance to the community.

Photo courtesy of Mary Washington Healthcare.

The birth of a baby can bring a roller coaster of emotions—from the joy of welcoming a child into the world and the excitement of each new milestone to the fear of the unknown and moments of feeling completely overwhelmed. For most women, these emotional highs and lows are completely normal and expected. But when feelings of sadness, anxiety, or hopelessness linger or begin to feel heavier, it’s important not to ignore them.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month—a time to recognize the importance of emotional well-being at every stage of life. For women during pregnancy and postpartum, mental health is especially critical, yet it is often overlooked. Maternal mental health conditions are among the most common complications of childbirth and can affect individuals regardless of age, race, or background.

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Many women experience the “baby blues,” a condition that impacts up to 85% of mothers and usually resolves within a couple of weeks. But more serious conditions—such as postpartum depression; anxiety; obsessive-compulsive disorder; post-traumatic stress; bipolar disorder; and in rare cases, psychosis—can persist and require medical attention.

Approximately one in five women will experience a maternal or perinatal mental health condition. Even though these conditions are common, many women do not receive the help they need. Stigma, lack of awareness, limited access to care, and feelings of isolation can all prevent mothers from seeking support.

That’s why conversations about maternal mental health—and the resources available to families—matter so deeply.

At Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC), supporting mothers means caring for the whole person. Comprehensive maternal care includes both physical and emotional well-being, with services designed to support families throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery. This includes obstetric services, certified nurse-midwives, advanced neonatal care, and education and support for families.

But support for families extends beyond the walls of the hospital.

One of the most visible examples of that commitment is MWHC’s annual Free Community Baby Shower, an event that has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings for new and expecting parents.

What began in 2018 as a small event at Stafford Hospital designed to introduce local families to maternity services has evolved into something much larger—a communitywide effort focused on connection, education, accessibility, and support for families across the Fredericksburg region.

Photo courtesy Mary Washington Healthcare.

The event quickly expanded beyond maternity services alone. Today, the Free Community Baby Shower brings together healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, first responders, educators, and community partners to create a one-stop resource hub for growing families.

Now hosted at the Fredericksburg Convention Center, the event welcomes more than 1,000 registered attendees and features over 40 participating vendors and organizations. Families can connect directly with OB-GYNs, pediatric providers, doulas, midwives, behavioral health professionals, and community agencies—all in one place.

Importantly, the event also reflects MWHC’s commitment to making care accessible to everyone. Interpreters are available throughout the event to support families who speak English as a second language, helping ensure that every attendee can ask questions, understand healthcare information, and fully engage with providers and resources.

Educational offerings have also continued to grow, with expert-led sessions covering topics such as labor and delivery, safe sleep practices, trauma prevention, breastfeeding support, and maternal mental health. Families can also receive practical guidance on topics like birth certificates, car seat safety, and accessing healthcare services for both parents and babies.

This year, maternal mental health resources will remain an important focus of the event. Attendees can learn about warning signs, ask questions, and connect with support systems that can make a meaningful difference during pregnancy and postpartum recovery. There will also be opportunities to connect directly with experts like Dr. Barbara “Bobbie” Decker, a board-certified neurologist with expertise in women’s health that includes management of neurologic conditions during family planning, pregnancy, after delivery, and through menopause.

Because for many families, knowing where to turn—and knowing they are not alone—can be life-changing.

The Free Community Baby Shower has become more than an event. It is a reflection of what community care can look like when healthcare organizations, local agencies, and families come together with a shared goal: supporting parents and helping children thrive from the very beginning.

“It takes a village to raise a child” is more than a familiar saying—it is the foundation of this growing tradition.

As Mary Washington Healthcare continues to expand services and community partnerships, one thing remains constant: a commitment to ensuring that families feel informed, supported, and connected throughout every stage of the parenting journey.

Because building healthier families starts with building a stronger community.

YOU ARE INVITED

Mary Washington Healthcare

Free Community Baby Shower

Saturday, June 13

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg Convention Center

2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Register: BabyShower.mwhc.com

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