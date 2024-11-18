By Martin Davis

When one examines the state of governmental boards in the 540, a number of terms come to mind. Too often, one of the more-accurate terms is “Dismissive.”

Board and Council members are elected to represent the people who put them into office. They are public servants who owe their constituents explanations to legitimate questions about their actions.

In the 540, however, a growing number of public officials act as if winning elected office absolves them from that responsibility. Rather than answering questions, they choose silence.

And what are voters supposed to do when their elected officials refuse to be transparent? Smile, and say thank you, apparently.

Oftentimes, the Advance has pointed to the Spotsylvania County School Board to demonstrate the contempt elected officials can have for citizens who demand answers for actions a board has taken. We did so this past week — again — when Board member April Gillespie said she couldn’t turn over a FOIA’d video because she had “recorded over” it.

Voters, frustrated by such antics, turned out Phelps’ and Gillespie’s like-minded ideologues in last year’s election. A stern reminder to public officials about who ultimately calls the shot in a democracy.

Apparently, Gillespie and Phelps still haven’t gotten the message.

They aren’t alone. Also last week, the Advance exposed how Stafford County Board of Supervisors’ Chair Meg Bohmke earlier in the year damaged a citizen’s reputation and has refused to tell her why. Bohmke’s dismissive attitude toward this individual is apparently shared by most of the other Board members, who went along with the public humiliation.

For reasons that remain unclear, Monica Gary made a motion in July 2024 to remove Mary Becelia — the county’s citizen representative at the time to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board — from her seat.

Our exclusive story (“Library Board Member Dismissed for ‘Misconduct’”) explained how the Stafford Board of Supervisors voted Becelia off the CRRL Board during a closed session on July 10.

Following the vote, the Board informed CRRL’s leader Martha Hutzell of its action, but offered no reason for Becelia’s removal. On July 11, Becelia was informed by the CRRL’s board chair that she’d been removed, again with no reason given.

The story might have ended there; Becelia was disappointed but accepting, and was prepared to move on. The following month, however, Becelia discovered from the Board’s minutes that she had been removed for “misconduct.” More insulting to Becelia is that had she not read the Board’s minutes from July 10 that were up for approval in August, she would have never known.

“I was absolutely gutted, shocked, horrified,” she told the Advance. “It was like the bottom dropped out of me.”

Despite repeated petitions to the Supervisors, Becelia has yet to be told what she supposedly did that rose to the level of misconduct. Bohmke, who lives in Becelia’s neighborhood and is her representative on the Board, has steadfastly refused to respond to her.

“Her reputation has been besmirched,” said Cheryl Miller, who was Chair of the CRRL Board of Trustees during the time Becelia served on that board. “There was no misconduct, whatsoever. I can guarantee that.”

Word Salad

There are several questions Becelia is owed answers to from the Stafford Board of Supervisors. As the Supervisors refuse to provide them to Becelia, the Advance reached out on Tuesday, November 12, and put four of those questions directly to Bohmke:

What did Becelia do that warranted a label of "misconduct"? Why did the Board not communicate this directly to her? Why did Becelia instead have to read about it in the approved minutes? Why, when given an opportunity to reverse this decision, did the Board refuse to do so? Especially since the person who originally made the motion in July to remove her from the Board — Gary — asked the Board to reinstate her in September? Why have you [Bohmke] not responded to Becelia's attempts to reach out to you and get an answer about this action?

The following day, Stafford County’s Chief Information Services Officer Andrew Spence sent an email to the Advance with a quote he says came from Bohmke — Bohmke herself, however, was not included on the email’s “To” line or “CC” line.

We are reproducing the response in full:

While the Board respects Ms. Becelia's contributions and appreciates her perspective, the Board must also uphold its commitment to the broader goals and standards that guide our organization. Decisions of this nature are often complex and demand consideration of all involved factors. Our priority is the Board's integrity and functionality, and while we cannot always communicate every step directly, we ensure decisions serve the community's best interests. Again, the Board made a decision that preserves the responsibility and effective governance of our community partnerships. We remain committed to the best interests of Stafford County and all our citizens.”

There’s a technical expression in crisis communications for responses such as this — “Word Salad.”

It answers none of the questions put to Bohmke. And what it does say borders on the nonsensical.

What goals and standards were the Supervisors upholding by playing judge and jury in branding Becelia with “misconduct”? What complexities are so difficult to explain that the Board of Supervisors won’t even speak to Becelia? And how can the Board of Supervisors talk of “the best interests of Stafford County and all our citizens” when it drags Becelia’s name through the mud, embarrassing her and insulting her in the process, and then doesn’t have the courage to explain why?

The most embarrassing line in this hodgepodge of gibberish from Bohmke?

“Our priority is the Board’s integrity and functionality.”

There’s no integrity in branding people publicly and then refusing to explain why.

Bohmke, and the rest of the Board of Supervisors who voted to remove Becelia in July, owe her an explanation and an apology.

And they should deliver it immediately.

If they’re incapable of doing what is right by Becelia, then they should do what is right by the county’s citizen and begin making way for people who have not forgotten that the role of public officials is to serve their constituency. Not brand them with damaging violations and then refuse to either explain why or give the individual the opportunity to defend themselves.

If the Supervisors need a reminder of what “integrity” looks like, ask Becelia after apologizing to her. Based on what we know now, she’s the only person in this sordid affair demonstrating integrity.

Until that happens, expect more people in Stafford County to express the sentiment Becelia shared with the Advance last week.

Becelia said that not only does she no longer have any trust in her elected officials, but she is also afraid of them. “How could I feel like I can trust [them]?” she said. “They won’t even answer me.”

