By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

Under Donald Trump, America has entered a dark age from which the light of true liberty may never shine again

During the past seven months Trump has attacked, intimidated and threatened everyone from journalists to lawyers to college leaders while blaming every president before him (with the possible exception of George Washington) for what he perceives as America’s problems and weaknesses.

He has taken control of the Kennedy Center in an effort to recreate his own vision of the arts and hounded the Smithsonian with accusations that this bastion of Americana has lied about our history.

Last week Trump had the FBI ransack the home of John Bolton, his former security advisor, under the pretense that the Maryland resident was hiding classified information. The fact that Bolton has recently strongly criticized the president, of course, had nothing to do with the raid.

With the Mexican border now secure and Alligator Alcatraz, a prison camp for illegal (primarily Hispanic) aliens set up in the Florida Everglades, Trump seems to have turned his wrath on black Americans.

That the president was heading in this direction appeared evident as far back as mid-January when he all but blamed the hiring of African American air-traffic controllers for that month’s fatal airline/helicopter collision over the Potomac.

Now Trump has armed military personnel on the streets of Washington, D.C., and further threatens to do the same in Chicago, New York and Baltimore (troops have been in Los Angeles for months). All have black mayors and a substantial black population. Soon, every major city in the United States may be patrolled by armed National Guard troops.

Even more troubling were Trump’s recent remarks about slavery “not being so bad” during his criticism of Smithsonian exhibits. If the man thinks there is justification for one human being owning another, he has no place in American government. Yes, some slaves had it better than others, but just to know you can be bought and sold like hogs and cattle and disciplined by any means possible is inhuman.

Trump almost seems like he would like to bring back slavery and if he proposed that idea, I suspect he would have enough Republican votes in Congress to pull it off (the GOP, in an effort to gain even more power) has re-districted Texas to gain five more seats in the House).

But Trump, who rules by executive order, probably would not need Congress to bring back slavery. Remember that Abraham Lincoln outlawed the practice with one simple decree, the Emancipation Proclamation. Trump, who has been given the almost unlimited power by his Republican Congress, could reverse Lincoln’s order with one stroke of the pen.

Trump is fast becoming the poster boy for white supremacy and seems intent on promoting violence between the races. Despite his racist actions, we have a black woman running for governor in Virginia who seems to be one of his most ardent followers. Figure that one out.

As I have said before, the NAACP seems afraid to react, although some leaders did finally start speaking out over the weekend.

The really scary part is that the American people are starting to adjust to Trump’s high-handed rule and his blatant disregard for the law and the Constitution, which only serves to further embolden the man. They are accepting his dictatorship as the norm, much as the German public did in the mid and late 1930s.

As long as he brings down the hammer on someone else, his actions are fine. But a hammer that can ring your neighbor’s bell may one day ring yours.

No one seems immune to Trump’s wrath and some journalists are becoming hesitant to criticize his actions. Like Abrego Garcia, reporters and columnists could very well disappear in the middle of a dark night and end up as alligator bait in Florida or abandoned in some third world country or worse. But somebody has to have the courage to stand up and speak out.

We are quickly losing the freedom of the press.

How can people adore a man who has publicly stated that he hates Democrats, who make up about 49 percent of his constituents, and that he wouldn’t mind seeing us get into a war so there would not be a presidential election in 2028 (look the speeches up on YouTube).

He is seeking a Nobel Peace Prize while aligning himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, as most dictators do, wants to rename every public institution in his honor.

Where we are going with all this is uncertain, but one thing is sure: the light of liberty is fast dimming in this once great country.

The dark ages are quickly getting darker.

