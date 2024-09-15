FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo B Watkins's avatar
Leo B Watkins
Sep 16

"Political groups — both Democrat and Republican — have turned School Board seats into battlegrounds, where the end goal is not education but strengthening the agendas set by state and national political parties to further their agendas. Precisely what school board seats were never intended to be."

Once again, this blanket notion that they all do it. Then the rest of the column is spent listing the outrageous acts of one.

Is there really such a fine line between equivalency and equivocation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
Sep 16

Thank you, teachers! Thank you, Dr. Mitchell, for steering SCS in the direction that helps our students most!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture