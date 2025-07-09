By Donnie Johnston

President Trump’s much discussed and often maligned spending bill (I refuse to refer to it by the kindergarten name he placed on it) is now law.

As with all such funding legislation, it is not perfect, but it will not be the utter tragedy that the Democrats foresaw. We will survive under its terms and conditions, even though the legislation is predicted to add $3 trillion to the national deficit over 10 years.

The biggest victory the Republicans got out of the bill was the fact that it tightens Medicaid restrictions.

“We’ve got to make these people go to work!” one of Trump’s faithful followers told me. “I’m tired of my taxes paying their medical bills.”

I have no problem with that except there are some people with physical and mental impairments who will never be able to hold down a job, especially one with health insurance benefits. We, as a society, must feel some compassion for these people and see that they are cared for in a humane manner. Medicaid helps.

As for those who could work but won’t, unfortunately we will continue to pay their medical bills, Medicaid or no Medicaid. As a civilized society, we cannot watch them suffer and die because they can’t afford medical treatment, so doctors and hospitals will continue to treat them.

To compensate for financial losses to the non-payers, hospitals and doctors will raise prices for those of us who can pay, and our insurance will cover the cost of those increases. That, of course, will cause insurance rates to rise, perhaps more than we would have paid in taxes to fund Medicaid.

One way or another, the middle-class American worker will pay. That’s just the way it is. There is no free lunch, so don’t get all excited about saving any tax money and forcing lazy people to go to work.

The President’s bill also includes funding to move the space shuttle Discovery from the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum to Houston, at a cost of an estimated $140 million.

The Smithsonian is America’s museum and Discovery should remain there, where the story of flight in this country is chronicled, from the Wright Brothers to the conquest of space. The space shuttle is a vital part of that story and it belongs in the Air and Space Museum.

The shuttle was not launched from Texas nor did it land in Texas. Yes, it was controlled from the Johnson Space Center, but that makes the Lone Star State no more important than any other facet to the spaceship’s journey.

Maybe we should play Solomon and saw Discovery into three sections, putting one section in Florida where it was launched, one in Texas where the flights were controlled and the tail section in California, where the ship landed.

The American taxpayer owns Discovery, not Texas, but if it is to be moved, Texas taxpayers, not all Americans, should finance the trip. Let’s get real here!

Speaking of Texas, our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones in last week’s flooding. To call this a tragedy is an understatement.

This devastation comes at a time when President Trump is not only threatening to gut FEMA, but to do away with the federal relief agency altogether. In other words, the American people can pay $140 million to move the space shuttle back to Texas, but we don’t want to spend one dollar of tax money to help Texans when tragedy strikes. That really makes a lot of sense.

The American way has always been for us all to come together and help each other when the need arises. Obviously, we can’t all go to Texas to help, so in the past we have done it through FEMA, which is supported by our federal tax dollars.

Now Trump wants each state to take care of its own. In other words, we are no longer all together, but separate, and the word “united” is disappearing from our vocabulary.

In response to all this, Elon Musk is threatening to start a new national political party, something I have been advocating for years.

Meanwhile, the Stock Market has recovered from the president’s April tariff threats in great part because investors have learned not to pay any attention to what Trump says.

And every morning we wake up and wonder, “What’s next?”

