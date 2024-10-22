By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is now offering free suicide prevention training in Spanish for the benefit of the entire Fredericksburg community.

Share

Suicide rates among Hispanic people in the United States increased by 39% between 2011 and 2022, compared to a 16% increase for the population as a whole, according to an analysis by KFF, a nonprofit health policy research organization.

But the Hispanic population is less likely than the general population to know about mental health support and treatment options.

“[The KFF] analysis also found that Hispanic adults were less likely to know how to find mental health providers or to know about the 988 mental health hotline which connects individuals with suicide prevention resources,” a press release from RACSB states.

To address this disparity, RACSB, in partnership with Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, is offering Mental Health First Aid training in Spanish. The first free daylong training session—with lunch included—will be held on November 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at RACSB’s River Club location, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County.

“Talking about mental health and suicide can be challenging, in any language,” said Michelle Wagaman, prevention services director for RACSB, in an email to the Advance. “Providing the opportunity to engage in this important conversation in the language a participant may be more comfortable with enhances the learning experience.”

RACSB wants Mental Health First Aid “to be as common as CPR/First Aid,” Wagaman said. “To do that, training facilitation needs to better represent the diverse community in which we live. This is one step towards that goal.”

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based course, developed by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues and how to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

RACSB has offered this training in the Fredericksburg area since 2014 and has now trained 4,291 individuals to respond to mental health emergencies.

Wagaman said RACSB plans to offer additional Mental Health First Aid in Spanish trainings in 2025, hopefully on a quarterly basis.

Registration for next month’s course here or download the PDF (with QR code) below:

2024 11 14 Racsb Adult Mhfa Spanish Flyer (logo) 631KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month