FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Andy's avatar
Andy
4h

Yet another failure of leadership under CEO Chris Newman.

When is the hospital board going to step up and clean house? Who is looking out for the community?

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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
5h

I have no words....

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