By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Logan Voss/Unsplash

Congress Is Cutting a Defense Deal. Who’s Checking the Strategy?

THE FXBG ADVANCE SATURDAY 11/28/26 MIDDAY READ

By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Logan Voss/Unsplash

Congress is negotiating the final version of the nation’s annual defense authorization bill. Before lawmakers seal the deal, Americans should ask whether it buys a coherent, affordable defense strategy—or simply a bigger bill.

“Peace through strength” is a sound principle. It is not a strategy, a financing plan or permission to buy whatever weapons capture a president’s imagination.

As Congress considers the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act and associated spending bills, lawmakers should ask: Does this package implement a coherent, affordable strategy? Or are Americans financing a buildup while other administration policies undermine its purpose?

The administration invokes Ronald Reagan to justify its plans. Congress should remember the whole story—including when lawmakers put the brakes on his buildup.

Remember Congress’s role

Reagan expanded military spending while cutting taxes. The economy recovered from recession, but deficits and debt mounted. Defense was not the only cause. Washington’s commitments exceeded its willingness to pay for them.

Congress responded. In his February 1986 budget message, Reagan acknowledged that he had “reluctantly agreed with Congress” to no inflation-adjusted increase in defense appropriations for fiscal 1986. He added that congressional appropriations decisions and automatic deficit-control cuts had reduced defense budget authority further. Lawmakers were not abandoning national defense. They were exercising independent judgment about its costs.

Nor did the Soviet Union collapse simply because Reagan outspent it. Economic dysfunction, military burdens, failed reforms and political disintegration contributed. American pressure mattered, but so did diplomacy. Economic strength sustained military power; military spending alone did not produce the outcome.

That distinction belongs in today’s debate.

Require a strategy, not a slogan

The administration says its 2026 National Defense Strategy prioritizes homeland defense, deterring China, strengthening alliances and modernizing military capabilities. Its budget documents present the buildup as necessary to execute that strategy.

Congress should examine that proposition, not simply endorse it.

For each major program: What threat does it address? Why is this the best response? When will it become operational? What alternatives were considered? What must we sacrifice to purchase it?

Consider the proposed nuclear-powered battleships. They are not restored World War II vessels; plans include advanced missiles and other modern weapons. But sophisticated equipment does not automatically make an entire program wise.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates approximately $275 billion in construction costs for 15 ships through 2056, in constant 2026 dollars. The first would cost approximately $23 billion. Those estimates exclude the full lifetime expense of operating and maintaining them.

Congress should demand evidence that this concentration of money and capability offers greater value than alternatives.

The effort to return future Ford-class carriers to steam catapults raises another concern. Senate appropriators warn of billions in additional costs and years of delay. Republican Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker called returning to steam “a nonstarter.”

Some brakes are being applied. Senate appropriators propose removing $1 billion in advance procurement funding for the battleship, calling it “early to need.” That is not an enacted cancellation, but it demonstrates the scrutiny Congress should apply throughout the package.

Make economic policy match military policy

Consistency cannot stop at the Pentagon’s door.

If Russia and China justify extraordinary defense expenditures, Congress must examine whether diplomatic and economic decisions reinforce those expenditures’ objectives.

Russia provides a concrete test. In October, President Trump waived major new Russia-related sanctions and tariffs before they took effect, including measures targeting purchasers of Russian energy. That followed an agreement easing restrictions on Russian diesel. Existing sanctions were not all removed, but Washington withheld additional pressure Congress had approved.

The administration argues that relief can encourage negotiations and help energy markets. That rationale deserves examination, not automatic acceptance.

What verifiable concession did Moscow provide? What conditions govern the relief? What would trigger its withdrawal? How does the agreement advance a durable peace?

Negotiation is not appeasement. But an incentive without an adequate return can become a subsidy. Analysis of the diesel agreement warns that relief without verifiable conditions can weaken leverage.

Americans deserve an explanation when Washington demands more spending against security threats while easing pressure on a government sustaining one.

Scrutinize the authorization—and the checks

Congress must also distinguish authorizing defense programs from funding them. The NDAA establishes policy and authorizes appropriations; appropriations provide the actual money. Congress can enact that funding before the annual NDAA becomes law.

A delayed NDAA therefore does not automatically defund the military, although expiring authorities and other provisions can make delay consequential. Conversely, blocking an authorization does not necessarily stop spending that Congress separately appropriates.

Lawmakers must scrutinize both the policies they authorize and the checks they write. Neither bill should become an excuse to surrender judgment.

The standard should be straightforward: a defined mission, demonstrated military value, realistic costs, accountable execution and a credible way to pay.

Congress restrained Reagan’s buildup without abandoning national defense. Today’s lawmakers should show the same independence.

Readers should contact their House member and both senators now, while negotiations remain open. Ask them to demand a defense package tied to a clear strategy, realistic costs and a credible way to pay—and an explanation of how economic relief for Russia advances that strategy.

The message is straightforward: support a strong defense, not a blank check. Scrutinize both the programs Congress authorizes and the money it appropriates.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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