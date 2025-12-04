Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hank Silverberg

“If you see it, squish it!” It sounds a bit bizarre but it’s part of the campaign for a bill making its way through Congress that encourages people to kill a pest called the Spotted Lanternfly, or SLF.

Rep. Eugene Vindman (V-7) said in a statement that the Spotted Lanternfly has been destroying the region’s grape vines and reducing production for local wineries by as much as 25%.

Virginia has a growing $8 billion wine industry. There are a number of wineries scattered throughout the 7th District including the Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and Stafford counties.

In response to a call for help from some local wineries, Vindman, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, is pushing legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase public awareness of the harmful pests.

It directs the Secretary of Agriculture to launch a national campaign with information on what is needed to contain the bugs and to encourage individuals to kill them – even if that means doing so one at a time.

Vindman says the idea for the bill came from constituents and local farmers who have lost their crops to swarms of Spotted Lanternflies.

The Spotted Lanternfly , which can be recognized by its rose-gray backside and black spots, eats grapevines, preventing the fruit from ripening.

The SLF is native to China. They were first sighted in the United States about three years ago, and the USDA website says they “pose a serious threat to multiple U.S. industries including fruit trees, ornamentals and timber. “

Vindman is also asking the public to answer a survey, “Have YOU squished a spotted lanternfly lately?”

Vindman’s spokeswoman says the bill (H.R. 5614) has bipartisan support with 19 co-sponsors and has been referred to the House Agriculture Committee for review.

Visit this interactive map charting SLF infestation.

