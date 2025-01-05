By Hank Silverberg

Map of the new roundabout to be constructed at Old Plank Road and Chancellor Road in Spotsylvania.

Weather permitting, construction will begin Monday, January 6, on a new roundabout at the intersections of Old Plank Road (Route 610) and Chancellor Road (Route 674) in Spotsylvania County.

There will be some lane closures, flagging crews, and traffic shifts at the site through July, when the roundabout is scheduled for completion.

About 11,000 vehicles travel through that intersection on an average day, according to a 2023 traffic study.

Roundabouts make traffic flow a bit better, lowering vehicle speed while at the same time reducing waiting times at stop signs or traffic lights. They also lower the risks of fatal crashes.

Spotsylvania County is building the roundabout, with some of the funding coming from a private developer. The project will cost $3.1 million, with $971,00 coming from the developer.

Much of the work on the project will be done between 9 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., outside of rush hour. Utility work for the project has already been completed

Once the roundabout is completed, it will be turned over to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which will maintain the roadway.

