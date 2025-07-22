By Adele Uphaus

Construction of the University of Mary Washington’s new theater complex, which was announced by the university and funded by the General Assembly in 2022, is finally set to begin this month.

Crews will begin the demolition of Brent House, which until 2023 housed the UMW police department, this month—and the demolition of two shuttered residence halls, Marshall and Russell, will follow once that’s complete. The new theater will take up the footprint of these buildings.

The City of Fredericksburg announced the impending work in a newsflash on Monday morning. Demolition will follow the city’s noise ordinance, which is in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends and holidays.

“While work is primarily on campus, neighbors may notice increased noise, dust, and activity… The City and UMW are working together to reduce traffic impacts and keep streets clean,” the newsflash states. “Additional parking lot maintenance and drainage improvements are also taking place on the Sunken Road parking entrance.”

The $121 million project includes the construction of a performing arts center with a 300-seat theater, a 150-seat studio theater, two large dance studios, storage, and administrative and learning spaces. It also includes the renovation of the existing 70-year-old Klein Theatre in duPont Hall, which will serve as a music recital and performance hall once the new theatre is complete.

UMW president Troy Paino told the Free Lance-Star in October of 2022 that the project would be completed in 2026.

