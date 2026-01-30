Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Phil Huber

GUEST COLUMNIST

Sitting with my coffee this morning, watching the usual stories about housing costs, hospital mergers, and traffic on I‑95, I found myself thinking back to January 27 when the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced that Doomsday Clock sat at 85 seconds to midnight. That’s 4 seconds closer than last year’s 89‑second setting.

The scientists cited escalating nuclear risks, worsening climate threats, and growing dangers from technologies such as artificial intelligence and biological weapons.

For Fredericksburg, the gap between our local worries and that global warning is smaller than it looks.

A Very Short Tutorial on the Doomsday Clock

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by scientists who had worked on the Manhattan Project to symbolize how close humanity is to self‑inflicted catastrophe, with midnight representing global disaster. Over the years, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the hands closer or farther from midnight in response to nuclear dangers, climate change, and more recently, disruptive technologies and democratic erosion.

Today, the Clock stands at 85 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been. A board of experts in nuclear policy, climate science, biology, and technology meets annually to decide whether to move the hands based on factors such as:

Nuclear risks: arsenal modernization, arms‑control treaties, nuclear testing, flashpoints like Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, and rhetoric about nuclear use.

Climate risks: greenhouse‑gas emissions trends, international climate agreements, domestic regulations, and extreme weather patterns.

Emerging technologies: artificial intelligence, cyber operations, biological research and lab safety, and their regulation or lack of it.

Political context: strength of democratic institutions, quality of international cooperation, and the ability of governments to manage crises without tipping into war.

The board can move the hands forward, backward, or leave them unchanged—but it rarely moves them back without clear, verifiable improvements.

What Has Changed in the Last Year

The past year under President Trump’s new term has brought a series of choices that, taken together, point toward greater danger rather than less. If you imagine yourself as one of those scientists deciding whether to move the hands, here is what you would see.

Nuclear Danger and Proliferation

Nuclear umbrella in doubt Trump’s renewed “pay up or defend yourselves” rhetoric has shaken confidence in U.S. security guarantees in Europe and East Asia, leading serious voices in South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Poland to talk openly about their own nuclear options. Non‑aligned states that fear U.S. attack or regime change are drawing the same conclusion: nuclear weapons look like the only reliable way to deter Washington.

· A potential proliferation cascade Analysts warn that if one U.S. ally goes nuclear, others may quickly follow—a “cascade” that could significantly increase the number of nuclear‑armed states. North Korea, already a nuclear state with a record of illicit arms sales, is widely viewed as a potential supplier of nuclear technology, materials, or even complete systems to states willing to pay.

Arms control without champions Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy emphasizes modernization and “peace through strength” but does not yet offer major new arms‑control or risk‑reduction initiatives with Russia or China.



For the Doomsday Clock, more nuclear actors, weaker treaties, and more unstable crises are almost guaranteed reasons to keep the hands close to—or move them closer to—midnight.

Climate Retreat in a Warming World

Paris exit and “America First” climate policy Trump has again withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement and adopted an “America First” line that sidelines international climate cooperation. This signals to other big emitters that they can weaken their own commitments without fear of U.S. pressure or example.

Rollbacks at home His administration is rolling back methane regulations, weakening climate‑related environmental review, and undermining support for clean energy in favor of expanded fossil‑fuel production. Independent assessments now rate U.S. policy as incompatible with previously announced 2030 and 2050 climate targets.



For Fredericksburg, this means more extreme heat, heavier downpours, and greater flood risk along the Rappahannock—costs that fall hardest on renters, seniors, and working families already squeezed by healthcare bills and housing prices. For the Clock, it is another argument that humanity is squandering the remaining time to avoid catastrophic warming.

Technology and Democracy under Strain

AI with “minimally burdensome” rules Trump’s late‑2025 executive order on artificial intelligence creates a national framework aimed at keeping regulation light and explicitly seeks to preempt states from adopting stronger protections. It authorizes federal challenges to state laws that go further, discouraging local efforts to defend elections, workers, and privacy from AI‑driven abuse.

A shrinking rules‑based order The administration’s “Donroe” posture and 2025 National Security Strategy implicitly accept more aggressive Russian and Chinese behavior in their “spheres of influence,” raising the risk of crises near NATO borders and around Taiwan.



The Doomsday Clock is increasingly explicit that democratic backsliding, disinformation, and hollowed‑out institutions make all other risks harder to manage.

Why this matters in Fredericksburg—and what we can do

The same policies that push the hands toward midnight shape daily life here:

A more crowded and unstable nuclear landscape raises the stakes for military families at Quantico, Fort Walker, and beyond—and for everyone living within range of East Coast targets in any large‑scale conflict.

Climate inaction means more frequent and severe weather shocks that strain our tax base, disrupt small businesses, and erode already fragile affordability.

Under‑regulated AI and a weakened rules‑based order feed a politics of disinformation and division that shows up in our school board fights and local elections.

The scientists in Chicago cannot move the Clock back on their own. They can only warn us. The power to change the trajectory rests with voters—and that includes voters in Fredericksburg.

MAGA‑aligned members of Congress have cheered Trump’s withdrawal from climate agreements, opposed arms‑control efforts, defended his attacks on democratic institutions, and backed his efforts to keep powerful new technologies lightly regulated. The Supreme Court has handed this president broad discretion over national security and executive power; without a congressional check, there is little to stop further steps that push us closer to catastrophe.

If we care about affordability, healthcare, and the daily quality of life in Fredericksburg, we must also care about whether the world remains stable enough for any local agenda to matter. That means using our votes to remove MAGA supporters in Congress who enable this administration’s march toward a more nuclear‑armed, climate‑stressed, and democracy‑weakened world.

When you look at the clock on your kitchen wall, remember the other clock ticking in Chicago—and vote as if those 85 seconds to midnight belong to all of us.

