CORRECTED EMAIL: Advance Friday Evening News
This evening, our weekly roundup of events around the region, and Bruce Saller is back with a new Environmental Cents.
This evening’s edition included an incorrect link for Bruce Saller’s Environmental Cents article. We apologize for the error. The links to the story have been corrected and follow below.
ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: The U.S. is Doubling Down on Fossil Fuels
By Bruce Saller
Meanwhile, China is leading the world in green energy production.
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What to do this Weekend: March 13-15
By Hailey Zeller
St. Patrick’s Day events, the arrival of the Easter Bunny, live music and theater for kids, and grunge music bingo for adults are just some of your options this weekend.
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