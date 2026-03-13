This evening’s edition included an incorrect link for Bruce Saller’s Environmental Cents article. We apologize for the error. The links to the story have been corrected and follow below.

By Bruce Saller

Meanwhile, China is leading the world in green energy production.

By Hailey Zeller

St. Patrick’s Day events, the arrival of the Easter Bunny, live music and theater for kids, and grunge music bingo for adults are just some of your options this weekend.

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