Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Stafford Planning Commission Set to Review the Largest Data Center Project in the Region Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m., the Stafford County Planning Commission will hold a single public hearing on the four data center proposals that make up the Kings Highway Corridor assemblage: Forest Lane, Sisson North, Sisson South, and Simms Farm. The meeting will take place at Stafford County’s Government Center: 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA.

The projects involve converting over 1,400 acres of mostly rural agricultural land astride Rt 3 in southern Stafford to a Heavy Industrial Zoning district for 37 data center buildings along the Rappahannock River and on top of portions of historic Sherwood Forest in the White Oak area on the north side of Rt 3. The applicant is pointing to potential revenue and community benefits that the project will provide to the county as reasons to approve.

The applicant has described the projects as “all or none,” and all four projects will be presented together. Residents will receive one public comment period to address the combined proposal (up to 3 mins per person). The Planning Commission will take a vote to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, who will ultimately decide at a future public hearing whether to approve or deny the applications.

Please mark your calendar, share this date with your neighbors, and plan to speak.

Crossroads Tech Campus Public Hearing This Tuesday

Meeting begins Tuesday, November 17, 4 p.m. Hearing begins 5:45 p.m.

Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA

The Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing and Vote on the Crossroads Tech Campus (data center). Safeguard Spotsy is urging citizens to attend this meeting to show the Board of Supervisors that there is strong opposition to this data center campus and continued data center development in the County.

Crossroads will consist of 2 million square feet of buildings on 555 acres. It will impact wetlands, have over 200 diesel generators, and require 1 million gallons of reuse water daily. In addition, this campus sits within close proximity to homes, an elementary school, and several churches. If approved, Crossroads will be the ninth data center campus in Spotsylvania.

During the Public Comment period, each resident is given 3 minutes to speak. You may speak 30 seconds or all three minutes. If you are not comfortable speaking, your presence still matters! Feel free to wear green to show solidarity with Safeguard Spotsy’s efforts to advocate for responsible and limited data center development in Spotsylvania County.

More information about Crossroads Tech Campus can be found at: www.safeguardspotsy.org and https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3206/SUP26-0003-Crossroads-Technology-Campus