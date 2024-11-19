By Adele Uphaus

Left: Daniel Smith was appointed superintendent by the Stafford School Board on Monday evening (photo courtesy SCPS). Right: Smith and Maureen Siegmund, School Board Chair, sign Smith's contract at the meeting on Monday, November 18. (Photo by Adele Uphaus.)

Daniel Smith left what was the fastest-growing school division in Virginia—Loudoun County—to come to what is now the fastest-growing school division—Stafford—and he’ll bring his experience managing growth to his new position.

“We were building schools left and right,” said Smith in an interview with the Advance on Monday evening, shortly after the School Board approved his appointment in a special meeting. “I’m able to bring those experiences to Stafford.”

But he’ll also bring his experiences working in smaller, rural divisions, such as Page and Shenandoah counties.

“It’s not so much comparing as it’s about figuring out what’s the best way to go about things for this school division,” Smith said.

Smith will begin his tenure as superintendent on December 9. He replaces Thomas Taylor, who left Stafford to become superintendent of Montgomery County schools in June, and comes from Loudoun, where he was chief of staff.

He also served as acting superintendent in Loudoun from 2022 to 2023 and led the school division during a turbulent time following the firing of his predecessor.

During his time in Loudoun, Smith oversaw significant improvements in student outcomes—boosting graduation rates and reducing chronic absenteeism.

“He’s known for championing forward thinking initiatives, such as the establishment of specialized academies in health and medicine and dual language immersion programs, as well as expanded student mental health service,” said School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund, introducing Smith to the community during Monday’s special meeting. “He has been a lifelong advocate for Virginia’s public schools and works to ensure that every voice is valued.”

Having worked his entire 20-plus-year career in Virginia—aside from one year teaching middle school health and PE in Alaska—Smith said he has existing relationships within the state legislature that will help him advocate for increased funding for Stafford schools.

During his time in Loudoun, “there was a contentious relationship” between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors, Smith said. But he was able to form relationships with the funding body and advocate effectively for the division’s needs to secure the first fully funded budget in six years.

“I come with the spirit of being completely honest,” Smith said, describing how he will approach his relationship with the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “I’m looking forward to reaching out and meeting them.”

Smith will have been on the job for two weeks before the winter break, and he said he plans to visit as many schools as possible during that time.

“On Day 1, I’m just going to be in the schools meeting the staff,” he said. After that, he wants to create opportunities to hear from the community about what the division is doing well and what it can improve on.

Smith said Stafford’s strategic plan—with its goals of ensuring meaningful post-secondary outcomes, supporting high expectations for academic performance, ensuring that every student experiences a safe, engaging, and welcoming environment, and investing in all staff—was one of the main reasons he wanted to come to the division.

“One of the things that excites me most about joining is how closely my own educational philosophy aligns with our district’s strategic plan,” he said during Monday’s special meeting. “Stafford’s vision [is] inspiring.”

On a personal level, Smith said he’s excited about what Stafford has to offer his daughter, who will be in 9th grade in the fall, in terms of educational opportunities at the new specialty centers.

He and his wife of 21 years are currently house hunting in Stafford and are “looking forward to being a part of the community.”

